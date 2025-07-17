One Take, The Your Gray Matters Successful Podcast, Accomplishes Milestone

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) One Take: Because Life has No Rehearsal completes 40 episodes. A labor of love, One Take features amazing people over 55 who have totally reinvented their lives

- Marcelo SalupCORAL GABLES, FL, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- With 40 episodes published, 3 more“in the can” and 3 more scheduled this month, Your Gray Matters' podcast: One Take : Because Life has No Rehearsal reaches an important milestone.One Take is the brainchild and labor of love of Marcelo Salup, who founded Your Gray Matters to combat age discrimination in the marketing, advertising and creative industries. These industries are well-known for their cult of youth and older workers are sometimes displaced automatically, even though they bring amazing value to their companies.One Take has a double meaning.We do One Take in one single take. No edits. No retakes. Nothing. We sit, talk for about 20 minutes, and we're done.But at a deeper level, One Take reflects the fact that none of us can go back in life and say“oops, that didn't work out, let me go back 5 years”.One Take is full of amazing people, from Doug Darfield, who famously invented the Nielsen Hispanic Ratings, to Tony Hollingsworth, the creator of the Nelson Mandela events in London and a total of 9 global events each with and audience of over 500 million people.“We want to celebrate the warm welcome we have received all over”, said Marcelo Salup, well-know international advertising figure and founder and CEO of Your Gray Matters,“at the same time, this is an open call for people who are either interested in appearing in One Take, or know someone who should be there”.To see the episodes, head over to and take a look. There is also a contact button to get on the podcast.“It's truly a labor of love” said Salup,“but we welcome everyone's help in spreading the word that age discrimination is just not acceptable. Age discrimination is corrosive and wastes billions of dollars every year. It's time to stamp it out, if not for you, for your children”

