Three TTP get killed in joint intelligence-led operation in Pakistan

2025-07-17 09:35:20
(MENAFN) Three members of the banned Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were killed during a joint intelligence-led operation in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to reports.

Authorities stated the operation took place late Wednesday night on the outskirts of Bannu district, following a tip-off. The mission was carried out by regional police in coordination with the Counter Terrorism Department.

During the raid, security forces seized various weapons, including rifles, pistols, and homemade explosive devices, as noted in an official statement.

