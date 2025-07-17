403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Three TTP get killed in joint intelligence-led operation in Pakistan
(MENAFN) Three members of the banned Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were killed during a joint intelligence-led operation in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to reports.
Authorities stated the operation took place late Wednesday night on the outskirts of Bannu district, following a tip-off. The mission was carried out by regional police in coordination with the Counter Terrorism Department.
During the raid, security forces seized various weapons, including rifles, pistols, and homemade explosive devices, as noted in an official statement.
Authorities stated the operation took place late Wednesday night on the outskirts of Bannu district, following a tip-off. The mission was carried out by regional police in coordination with the Counter Terrorism Department.
During the raid, security forces seized various weapons, including rifles, pistols, and homemade explosive devices, as noted in an official statement.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Bydfi Joins Seoul Meta Week 2025, Advancing Web3 Vision And South Korea Strategy
- Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- Record Growth Fuels Next Phase For Revolving Games - Games Publishing, IP Deals & Player Expansion
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment