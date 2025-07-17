Columbus Mckinnon To Host First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Earnings Conference Call On July 30, 2025
CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbus McKinnon Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCO ), a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of intelligent motion solutions for material handling, will release its first quarter fiscal 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 30, 2025.
Following the release, management will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to review the financial and operating results for the period and discuss its corporate strategy and outlook. The conference call will be available via live webcast on Columbus McKinnon's Investor Relations webpage, href="" rel="nofollow" cmc .
A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the conference call, until Wednesday, August 13, 2025, on the Company's Investor Relations page .
About Columbus McKinnon
Columbus McKinnon is a leading worldwide designer, manufacturer and marketer of intelligent motion solutions that move the world forward and improve lives by efficiently and ergonomically moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials. Key products include hoists, crane components, precision conveyor systems, rigging tools, light rail workstations, and digital power and motion control systems. The Company is focused on commercial and industrial applications that require the safety and quality provided by its superior design and engineering know-how. Comprehensive information on Columbus McKinnon is available at .
Contacts:
Kristine Moser
Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer
704-322-2488
[email protected]
