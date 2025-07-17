Latest Job Seeker Survey Finds Pay, Career Trajectory And Value Priorities Contribute To Uptick In Job Search Activity, Comptia Reports

Job seekers believe hiring environment improving slightly, yet frustrations remain

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers seeking new employment opportunities are setting aside fatigue and frustration to remain active and engaged, according to a new research from CompTIA , the leading global provider of vendor-neutral information technology (IT) training and certifications.

The June wave of CompTIA's biannual "Job Seeker Trends "1, conducted by the research firm Morning Consult, finds the volume of active job seekers and career changers increased to an estimated 34% of the labor force, up from the prior January 2025 rate of 27%.

There was also a slight improvement in job seekers' views of the current hiring environment, with the rating score up two points to an average of 58. This may reflect the corresponding increase in the aggregate volume of job listings year-to-date, with employers deploying 7% more listings – which translates to 1.7 million more listings, than in the same period last year.2

"The sheer scale of active job seekers-more than 50 million-means we're seeing a wide array of experiences, perceptions, and motivating factors, sometimes even conflicting ones," said Amy Carrado, senior director, workforce research, CompTIA. "This presents both opportunities and challenges for employers and workers alike."

Job seekers have expanded the career fields they're considering, with these five at the top of the list.

Sales, marketing, retail, real estate or relatedHospitality, food, travel, tourismTechnology, IT support, cybersecurity, data, cloud, softwareManufacturing, productionConstruction, skilled trades, operators, architects

A total of 11 career categories saw heightened interest in June compared to only four categories in January. Technology careers saw the biggest jump – from 16% to 22%. Though a confidence gap remains a barrier for many job seekers considering tech as an option, they see ways to close the gap. Industry-recognized certifications are their top strategy when pursuing a career in technology. Training in an in-demand technical skill, which often precedes an industry-recognized certification, is the second ranked strategy.

Interest in developing new skills isn't confined to active job seekers. Among workers not actively searching for a new job, 49% said they are committed to further building their skills for career maintenance or career advancement. Nearly 90% of all workers rate digital fluency skills as important in today's workforce. Business and professional skills and job-function specific skills are also highly rated.

"Workers who expand their knowledge and develop fluency in multiple areas are best positioned to succeed," said Henry Mann, senior director, product development, CompTIA. "Learning how businesses function and operate, building strong inter-personal skills and understanding the foundations of business technologies are valuable skillsets in any job role and in any industry."

Earlier this year CompTIA introduced its Essentials Series of learning resources to help technology workers, business professionals, students and others enhance their skills. Courses ae available in artificial intelligence , business , cloud computing and soft skills .

CompTIA's "Job Seeker Trends" is available at .

1 CompTIA's "Job Seeker Trends" study was conducted via an online survey fielded June 16 -24, 2025. The full survey sample (2,024) was evenly segmented between active job seekers and non-seekers and was weighted to approximate a target sample of U.S. adults based on gender, educational attainment, age, race, and region.

2 CompTIA analysis of Lightcast job posting data

