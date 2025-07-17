Bydfi's Moonx Integrates Xstocks For Onchain Trading Of Tokenized U.S. Equities









Introducing xStocks: Real-World Equities on Solana

xStocks are onchain tokens representing shares of publicly traded U.S. companies. Each token is fully backed 1:1 by the corresponding underlying equity held by a licensed custodian, providing users with blockchain-native access to traditional assets while ensuring transparency and security.



The tokens are issued by Backed, a Swiss financial services provider that operates under the country's DLT regulatory framework. xStocks are built using the SPL token standard and are fully deployed on the Solana blockchain, ensuring high-speed transferability and onchain compatibility with Web3 tools and decentralized applications.

To ensure transparency, xStocks are integrated with Chainlink's Proof of Reserve (PoR) system . This allows anyone to independently verify, onchain and in real time, that the number of tokenized shares in circulation is fully backed by the underlying securities held in custody. The product offers 24/7 access to U.S. equities without the constraints of traditional trading hours or brokerage account requirements.

Why It Matters: Unlocking Stock Market Access for Crypto Users

The addition of xStocks significantly extends MoonX's asset offering, allowing users to invest in traditional U.S. equities without leaving the crypto ecosystem. Retail and international investors can now trade fractionalized shares of high-value stocks using cryptocurrencies, removing the need for fiat conversion, traditional brokerage access, or lengthy onboarding procedures.

All transactions are executed directly on the Solana blockchain, offering high-speed finality, transparency, and seamless user experience. All xStocks trades on MoonX are currently zero-fee.

Access xStocks on MoonX:

BYDFi's Vision for Onchain Capital Markets

The integration of xStocks marks a strategic step in BYDFi's efforts to support regulated, tokenized real-world assets. By offering onchain access to tokenized U.S. stocks via a compliant product, MoonX reinforces a vision of borderless, inclusive, and regulation-aligned finance for global crypto users.