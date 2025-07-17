Bydfi's Moonx Integrates Xstocks For Onchain Trading Of Tokenized U.S. Equities
|“Tokenized stocks represent a meaningful advancement in the evolution of capital markets,” said Michael, Co-founder and CEO of BYDFi.“With xStocks now live on MoonX, we are giving users around the world a frictionless way to access U.S. equities-powered by blockchain, backed by real assets, and available 24/7. This is a step toward our broader vision of building a more open, inclusive, and efficient global financial system.”
About BYDFi
Established in 2020, BYDFi has built a global user base of over one million across 190+ countries and regions. Recognized by Forbes as one of the Best Crypto Exchanges & Apps for Beginners of 2025 , BYDFi offers a full range of trading services-from Spot and Perpetual Contracts to Copy Trading , Automated Bots , and Onchain Tools -empowering both novice and experienced traders to navigate the digital asset market with confidence.
BYDFi is dedicated to delivering a world-class crypto trading experience for every user.
BUIDL Your Dream Finance.
