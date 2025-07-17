Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Information About Shares Issued By INVL Technology And Votes Granted


2025-07-17 09:31:38
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Please be informed, that on 16 July 2025 INVL Technology has transferred part of its shares – 97 units – to the employees of INVL Technology's subsidiaries, who acquired the right to realization of the option right under the basis and terms of signed option agreements. Considering this, INVL Technology hereby announces the data on its issued shares as of 16 July 2025:

Type of shares Number of shares and total voting rights granted by the issued shares, units Number of votes for the quorum of the General Shareholders Meeting, units Nominal value, EUR Total nominal
Value and authorized capital, EUR 		Portion of the authorized capital, %
Ordinary registered shares 12,175,321 11,964,466 0.29 3,530,843.09 100


The person authorized to provide additional information:
INVL Technology Managing Partner
Kazimieras Tonkūnas
E-mail ...


