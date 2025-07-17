Global Canned Tuna Market To Worth Over US$ 40.62 Billion By 2033 Astute Analytica

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The future of canned tuna shines brightly, fueled by culinary innovation in convenient, ready-to-eat meals. A growing commitment to sustainability will attract new generations of health-conscious and ethically-minded consumers, ensuring its enduring global appeal. Chicago, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global canned tuna market was valued at US$ 31.08 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 40.62 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 3.02% during the forecast period 2025–2033. The engine of the canned tuna market lies in its vast production and processing capabilities. In 2023, the total global catch of tuna species primarily used for canning, such as skipjack and yellowfin, was approximately 5.2 million metric tons. Major processing hubs like Thailand are home to over 50 tuna canneries. The largest of these facilities can process up to 500 metric tons of raw tuna daily. The industry as a whole provides direct employment to hundreds of thousands of individuals globally. For instance, a single large cannery can employ over 3,000 people. The production process also yields significant by-products, with an estimated 1.5 million metric tons of fishmeal and fish oil produced annually from tuna waste. Download Sample Pages: The operational scale is immense, with the top ten largest tuna canning companies having a combined annual production capacity exceeding 2 million metric tons of finished products. On average, a standard tuna cannery processes around 200 metric tons of raw tuna per day. The global cold storage capacity dedicated to raw tuna for canning is estimated to be over 1 million cubic meters. In 2024, at least five new large-scale tuna processing plants were commissioned in Southeast Asia and South America. The average time from the arrival of raw, frozen tuna at a cannery to a finished, canned product ready for shipment is approximately 48 hours. Key Findings in Canned Tuna Market

International Trade Flows and Global Canned Tuna Movement

The canned tuna market is heavily reliant on international trade. In 2023, the total volume of canned tuna exported globally surpassed 2.5 million metric tons. The top five importing countries-the United States, Spain, Italy, the United Kingdom, and Germany-collectively imported over 1 million metric tons of canned tuna in the same year. Conversely, Thailand, Ecuador, Spain, Indonesia, and the Philippines were the top five exporters, shipping a combined total of over 1.8 million metric tons.

The average value of a twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) container of canned tuna was approximately $35,000 in 2024. There are over 100 significant international trade routes for canned tuna, with annual volumes exceeding 1,000 metric tons each. In 2023, the total volume of canned tuna rejected by customs authorities in the European Union for not meeting import standards was around 5,000 metric tons. There are more than 50 bilateral trade agreements currently in effect that include specific provisions for canned tuna tariffs and quotas. The average shipping time for canned tuna from major production hubs in Asia to key markets in Europe is between 25 and 35 days. Over 500 distinct companies worldwide are actively involved in the export of canned tuna products.

Retail Channel Distribution and Canned Tuna Sales Volume

In the retail sector, major supermarket chains are the primary sales channel for canned tuna market. A large hypermarket in the United States can sell as many as 20,000 cans of tuna in a single week. On average, a large grocery store will dedicate approximately 12 linear feet of shelf space to canned tuna products. The number of unique canned tuna Stock Keeping Units (SKUs) in a well-stocked American supermarket can exceed 50.

Online sales are a growing channel, with major e-commerce platforms selling millions of cans of tuna annually. For example, Amazon sold over 10 million units of canned tuna in North America in 2023. Convenience stores represent a significant part of the canned tuna market, albeit smaller, sales channel, with an average urban convenience store stocking at least five different canned tuna SKUs. The top ten global retailers offer more than 30 different private label canned tuna brands. The average inventory turnover for canned tuna in a retail setting is approximately 60 days. In Japan, there are over 1,000 vending machines that dispense canned tuna. The food service industry, including restaurants and caterers, purchased an estimated 300,000 metric tons of canned tuna globally in 2023. Major retailers ran over 200 significant promotional campaigns for canned tuna in the last year.

Consumer Purchasing Habits and Canned Tuna Consumption Levels

Understanding consumer behavior is key to comprehending dynamics of the canned tuna market. The average American household purchased approximately 12 cans of tuna in 2023. Per capita consumption in Spain, one of the highest in the world, was over 2.5 kilograms in the same year. The average annual household expenditure on canned tuna in the United Kingdom was around 25 British pounds. For a typical consumer, canned tuna is a component of at least two meals per week.

In 2024, there were over 5 million Google searches for "canned tuna recipes" in the United States alone. The average shopping basket value that includes the purchase of canned tuna is $15 higher than one that does not. Major canned tuna brands collectively receive over 10,000 consumer inquiries and complaints annually. The primary purchaser of canned tuna in North America is typically between the ages of 35 and 55. An estimated 500,000 households in the United States exclusively purchase canned tuna certified as pole-and-line caught. Over 10,000 public school districts in the United States include canned tuna on their cafeteria menus.

Product Innovation and the Introduction of New Canned Tuna Varieties

Innovation is a constant in the canned tuna market. In 2024, over 100 new canned tuna products were launched globally. The market now boasts more than 50 distinct flavor variations of canned tuna, ranging from spicy jalapeno to lemon dill. The number of certified organic canned tuna products available to consumers has surpassed 30. There are now over 20 brands offering canned tuna in flexible pouches as an alternative to traditional cans.

The top five canned tuna companies have a combined annual research and development budget estimated at over $20 million. In the last five years, more than 30 patents have been filed related to new technologies in tuna processing and packaging. The number of ready-to-eat meal kits that feature canned tuna as a primary ingredient has exceeded 50. There are at least 15 canned tuna products specifically formulated and marketed for children, often with lower sodium content. Major brands released over 10 limited-edition or seasonal canned tuna flavors in 2024. There have been at least five notable collaborations between major canned tuna brands and celebrity chefs in the past two years to develop new recipes and products.

Pricing Structures and the Affordability of Canned Tuna

The average retail price for a standard 5-ounce can of chunk light tuna in oil in the United States canned tuna market was approximately $1.50 in early 2025. The premium for a can of solid white albacore tuna in water was around $0.75 more than its chunk light counterpart. The price difference between a private label and a national brand of canned tuna is typically between $0.30 and $0.50 per can. In 2023, the total value of redeemed discount coupons for canned tuna in the U.S. was estimated at over $5 million.

The average price per 100 grams of canned tuna can vary by as much as $1.00 depending on the brand, species, and packaging. The price of skipjack tuna raw material for canneries in Bangkok, a key benchmark, fluctuated between $1,800 and $2,200 per metric ton in 2024. The added cost of transportation can increase the final retail price of a can of tuna by up to $0.15 in landlocked regions compared to coastal areas. Canned tuna is considered a key food security item in over 30 countries due to its long shelf life and affordability. Government food assistance programs in the United States, such as SNAP, accounted for the purchase of over 50 million cans of tuna in 2023.

Sustainability Certification and Canned Tuna Sourcing Trends

Sustainability is a paramount concern in the modern Canned tuna market. The volume of Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) certified canned tuna sold globally in 2023 exceeded 200,000 metric tons. Over 30 major companies, including retailers and brands, have made public commitments to source 100% of their canned tuna from sustainable or socially responsible sources by 2030. The number of distinct canned tuna products that are explicitly marketed as being caught without the use of Fish Aggregating Devices (FADs) has surpassed 100.

The canned tuna market has invested over $50 million in Fishery Improvement Projects (FIPs) over the last five years. More than 20 non-governmental organizations (NGOs) are actively involved in advocacy and monitoring of the global tuna industry. An estimated 1 million traceability codes on canned tuna products were scanned by consumers in 2024 to find out more about the origin of their fish. The average bycatch rate for pole-and-line caught tuna is less than 1 kilogram for every 1,000 kilograms of tuna caught. The major tuna regional fishery management organizations have mandated 100% observer coverage on large-scale purse seine fishing vessels. There are over 4,000 purse seine fishing vessels licensed to fish for tuna globally. On average, over 300 scientific papers on the status of global tuna stocks are published each year.

Market Differences Based on Key Canned Tuna Species

The species of tuna plays a significant role in the canned tuna market. The global catch of skipjack tuna, the most common species for canning, was approximately 2.8 million metric tons in 2023. The catch of yellowfin tuna destined for canning was around 1.2 million metric tons. Albacore, prized for its white meat, had a catch of approximately 300,000 metric tons for canning purposes. The price premium for albacore raw material can be as high as $1,500 per metric ton over skipjack.

Skipjack is the dominant species in canned tuna products in over 80% of countries. At least 100 high-end restaurants in major culinary cities like New York and Tokyo feature dishes using premium canned yellowfin tuna. Private label or store-brand canned tuna is made from skipjack in over 90% of cases. Health advisories from bodies like the U.S. Food and Drug Administration provide specific consumption recommendations for different tuna species based on typical mercury levels. Tongol tuna, another species used for canning, had a global catch of around 150,000 metric tons. Bigeye tuna is less commonly canned, with an estimated 100,000 metric tons of the global catch ending up in cans.

Canned Tuna Packaging and Its Environmental and Consumer Impact

Packaging is a critical component of the canned tuna market. Globally, over 20 billion steel cans were used to package tuna in 2023. The use of flexible pouches for tuna packaging has grown to over 1 billion units annually. The average weight of the packaging for a standard 5-ounce can of tuna is approximately 28 grams. Over 70% of the world's tuna canneries have transitioned to using can linings that are free of Bisphenol A (BPA).

The recycling rate for steel food cans, including tuna cans, in the United States is over 70%. There have been at least 10 significant innovations in easy-open lid technology for tuna cans in the past decade to improve consumer convenience and safety. A typical tuna cannery uses approximately 1,000 liters of water for cleaning and processing for every metric ton of finished product. The number of consumer-reported injuries from opening canned tuna is fewer than 1,000 annually in the United States. The global canned tuna industry uses an estimated 500 metric tons of ink for printing labels and can coatings each year. Currently, there are fewer than five large-scale, brand-supported recycling programs for flexible tuna pouches.

