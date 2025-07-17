The Homer Group Celebrates America250 With Renewed Commitment To Local Tourism And Hospitality Industry

Commercial printer with deep roots in Montgomery County highlights services for businesses preparing for increased tourism ahead of America's 250th anniversary.

- Kevin Homer, Partner at The Homer Group and President of Navitas Marketing.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As the nation prepares to commemorate its 250th anniversary in 2026, The Homer Group , a third-generation commercial printing company located just minutes from historic Valley Forge and Philadelphia, is thrilled to support the local tourism and hospitality industry during this landmark year.

With the Greater Philadelphia region expecting a major influx of visitors in celebration of America250, local businesses are gearing up to make the most of the spotlight. The Homer Group, with over 60 years of experience helping restaurants, museums, historic attractions, hospitality companies, and other regional destinations with high-quality print marketing strategies and materials, is proud to play a role in preparing the region for this once-in-a-generation activity.

“As a company rooted in the rich history of Montgomery County, we're incredibly excited for what America250 means to our region,” said Kevin Homer, Partner at The Homer Group and President of its affiliated marketing agency, Navitas Marketing .“We've worked with so many of the businesses that will be at the forefront of welcoming visitors, and we're ready to help them present themselves at their very best - from marketing collateral and promotional items to menus and signage.”

To deepen its involvement in the local tourism ecosystem, The Homer Group recently rejoined the Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board and became a new member of the Philadelphia Convention & Visitors Bureau.

“The history of our country is rooted right here,” added Guy Homer, Partner at The Homer Group and second-generation owner.“From Valley Forge to Independence Hall, our backyard will be on the world stage. It's an honor to help our clients showcase their brands and stories to the many guests coming to celebrate.”

In addition to its full-service commercial printing capabilities, The Homer Group's sister company, Navitas Marketing, offers strategic branding, digital marketing, and video production services to help businesses stand out during this critical time.

“The best advice I can offer,” says Kevin Homer,“is don't wait too long. We have clients already working to attract tourists and others already strategizing on how to market to the tourists once they're here. Those are the businesses that will see the most success in 2026.”

Whether you're a restaurant looking to update your menu, a hotel preparing for an influx of guests, or a local attraction in need of refreshed print or digital assets, The Homer Group and Navitas Marketing are ready to help you make the most of America250.

