Renowned Plastic Surgeon Dr. John Anastasatos Honored As Invited Speaker At Prestigious Royal Society Of Medicine Conference On Facial Reconstructive And Aesthetic Surgery

MENAFN - PR Newswire) During the two-day summit, Dr. Anastasatos delivered the following talks:



"Minimally invasive midface suspension – 'Scarless midface lift': From open suture suspension of the malar fat pad to closed one, and significance for the midface and rejuvenation"

"Midface lift: Anatomical basis for the procedure with direct elevation of the malar fat pad" "Functional endoscopic browlift: Indications, safety and minimizing complications"

In his presentations, Dr. Anastasatos introduced key innovations in facial rejuvenation, including his proprietary scarless facelift -a closed approach that eliminates visible incisions while achieving natural, long-lasting results-and his functional endoscopic brow lift, which avoids permanent fixation methods and reduces complications. He also unveiled a novel technique termed the "Bi-planar Forehead and Brow Lift"-a safer, simpler method for combining endoscopic brow elevation with forehead reduction surgery.

"The Royal Society of Medicine represents the pinnacle of surgical dialogue and advancement," said Dr. Anastasatos. "To be invited to present not only validates our pioneering efforts in aesthetic innovation, but also opens important international conversations on how to achieve more natural, less invasive results for patients."

A major highlight of Dr. Anastasatos' lectures was his in-depth anatomical analysis of the midface region. He emphasized how popular techniques such as deep plane facelifts often fail to achieve reliable, long-term midface elevation. His presentations demonstrated alternative strategies for directly elevating the malar fat pad and supporting midface structures, offering more effective and durable outcomes.

International colleagues were particularly engaged by Dr. Anastasatos' emphasis on minimizing complications while maximizing outcomes through refined anatomical approaches, especially in brow and midface surgeries. The acclaim he received at this global event reinforces his position as one of the most innovative and trusted figures in modern plastic surgery.

Dr. Anastasatos has been named one of the "Top 10 Plastic Surgeons in the World," is a Castle Connolly Top Doctor, and has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report as among America's Most Honored Doctors Top 5%. His dual practices in Beverly Hills and Athens allow him to serve a global patient base while continuing to refine and teach cutting-edge surgical techniques.

The Royal Society of Medicine, established in 1805, is one of the most esteemed medical societies worldwide, known for advancing healthcare through education, collaboration, and global discourse. Dr. Anastasatos' participation in this elite gathering further affirms his international leadership in aesthetic and reconstructive facial surgery.

More About Los Angeles Plastic Surgery

Founded by Dr. John Anastasatos, Los Angeles Plastic Surgery operates state-of-the-art facilities in Beverly Hills, California, and Athens, Greece. The practice is known for delivering elite surgical results with techniques that include scarless facelifts, functional endoscopic brow lifts, Bi-planar forehead reduction, high-definition liposculpture, and minimal-incision body procedures. Dr. Anastasatos is certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery, a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, and a former Assistant Professor of Plastic Surgery at The University of Alabama at Birmingham. Patients worldwide choose his care for its blend of innovation, artistry, and global accessibility.

Media Contact

Dr. John Anastasatos

Los Angeles Plastic Surgery

(310) 888-4048



436 North Bedford Drive, Suite 215

Beverly Hills, CA 90210

SOURCE Los Angeles Plastic Surgery