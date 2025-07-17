Chris Mcmahon Of MFA Wealth Named To Forbes' 2025 List Of Top Financial Security Professionals

PITTSBURGH, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chris McMahon , Founder and CEO of MFA Wealth, has been named to Forbes' 2025 list of Top Financial Security Professionals , ranking #61 nationally and #2 in Pennsylvania . The rankings, published in July 2025 and compiled by SHOOK Research, recognize leading professionals who specialize in helping clients protect their financial futures through life insurance, annuities, and long-term risk management strategies.

For more than 30 years, McMahon has served individuals and families with a values-based approach to financial planning, prioritizing protection and long-term security. Under his leadership, MFA Wealth has earned a reputation for personalized service and integrity-driven advice. This national recognition highlights the firm's continued focus on helping clients prepare for life's uncertainties with confidence and clarity.

"Being recognized by Forbes and SHOOK Research is truly an honor, but what matters most is the trust our clients place in us every day," said Chris McMahon . "We've built our firm around the belief that protection planning isn't just financial, it's personal. It's about helping people secure the future they envision for themselves and their loved ones."

In addition to his client work, McMahon is a recognized thought leader in the financial services space. He frequently provides expert commentary in the media including on Fox Business Network, Barron's, The Wall Street Journal, and others. McMahon is also the founder and CEO of Aquinas Wealth Advisors®, a faith-based financial planning firm that helps clients align their financial lives with Catholic value. He holds the Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC) and Accredited Wealth Management Advisor (AWMA) designations, and earned his BA in Economics from Duquesne University, where he also serves on the Board of Trustees and Investment Committee.

About MFA Wealth

MFA Wealth is a Pittsburgh-based financial services firm founded by Chris McMahon. The firm focuses on protection-first planning strategies, long-term relationship building, and personalized guidance. With a mission rooted in service and integrity, MFA helps individuals and families plan confidently for the future.

For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

Maggie Warner

[email protected]

Disclosures:

The Forbes Top Financial Security Professionals list is developed by SHOOK Research, LLC and published by Forbes. The 2025 rankings were based on data from 12/31/2023 to 12/31/2024. To be considered, professionals must be properly licensed to sell life insurance and annuities, have at least seven years of relevant experience, be nominated by their firm or peers, complete a detailed survey, and undergo an evaluation process that includes interviews and a compliance review.

Chris McMahon and MFA Wealth did not pay a fee to be considered for or included in the ranking. SHOOK Research does not accept compensation from advisors, firms, or the media in exchange for ranking placement.

The rankings do not evaluate investment performance and are not indicative of any client's experience or future results. SHOOK's methodology focuses on client-related data, business practices, service models, compliance records, credentials, and community engagement. The full methodology is available at .

This third-party rating is not an endorsement or testimonial of Chris McMahon by any client and should not be construed as a guarantee of future performance.

SOURCE MFA Wealth

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED