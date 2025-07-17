Edge Marketing And Legalops Partner To Bring The Edge Room To Running Legal Like A Business 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MINNEAPOLIS, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edge Marketing, Inc. , a leading marketing and public relations agency for the legal, accounting and professional services sectors, is thrilled to announce a new collaboration with LegalOps.com to deliver its virtual press room, The Edge Room , to the upcoming Running Legal Like a Business (RLLB) 2025 conference.

This exciting new partnership marks the first time The Edge Room, the go-to platform for connecting legal tech innovators with media, will be featured at the Running Legal Like a Business Conference. Hosted by the conference brings together general counsel, legal operations leaders, IP and litigation ops professionals and solution providers who are redefining how legal services are delivered in order to create a competitive advantage for their companies. It is the one place where the entire ecosystem comes together to collaborate and innovate around running legal like a business.

“We're honored to bring The Edge Room experience to Running Legal Like a Business 2025,” says Amy Juers, CEO of Edge Marketing.“Partnering with provides a unique opportunity to connect forward-thinking voices in legal with the editors, reporters, analysts and media who tell the industry's story. Together, we'll help surface the solutions and perspectives that will shape the next chapter for legal business operations.”

The Edge Room offers an intuitive, secure platform for registered exhibitors and sponsors to upload press releases, announcements, demo videos and company news, all accessible to credentialed media seeking insights and the latest developments from conference participants. commitment to knowledge-sharing and transformation makes Running Legal Like a Business 2025 the ideal venue for this partnership.

“Our mission at is to empower legal professionals to run smarter, more innovative businesses,” says Connie Brenton, founder and CEO,“By integrating The Edge Room, we're giving attendees, exhibitors and sponsors a direct channel to get industry news in front of those who shape the conversation and, ultimately, help drive meaningful change in the sector.”

The Edge Room for RLLB 2025 will open to exhibitors and sponsors on August 1 and media on August 25.

Media representatives interested in covering RLLB 2025 can apply for a press pass and access to The Edge Room by contacting Vicki LaBrosse at ... .

Questions about The Edge Room can be directed to Tanya Amyote at ... .

For more information about Edge Marketing and The Edge Room, visit . To learn more about Running Legal Like a Business 2025 and visit .

About is dedicated to advancing legal department management by delivering actionable insights to general counsel and legal department leaders, promoting the recognition of legal operations as a profession and fostering a vibrant, inclusive community of in-house counsel, technology providers, service partners and law firms. offers robust networking opportunities and a diverse calendar of events-including the annual Running Legal Like a Business conference, regional gatherings in 14 U.S. cities, webinars and the HERizon Women's Initiative-providing both in-person and virtual experiences to meet the needs of modern legal professionals. To learn more visit .

About Edge Marketing

Edge Marketing, Inc. is a global leader in delivering results-driven strategic marketing and public

relations expertise to clients in the legal, accounting and professional services industries. As an

award-winning full-service agency since 1997, Edge combines innovative technology with strategic expertise to provide fractional CMO services, strategic planning and budgeting, public relations, branding, website development, email campaigns and digital advertising for clients worldwide. With a focus on authenticity and leveraging reliable technology, Edge has helped B2B organizations reach the top through innovative marketing and public relations strategies that deliver measurable results and elevate its clients' brands. To learn more, visit .

Media Contact:

Vicki LaBrosse

Director of Global Public Relations

Edge Marketing, Inc.

...