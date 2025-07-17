New Report Uncovers The $16.5Tn Cross-Border Payments Stablecoin Opportunity

The front cover of FXC Intelligence's stablecoin report

A new report reveals the cross-border stablecoins opportunity, as imminent passing of the GENIUS Act is poised to spark an adoption surge.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As the US is poised to pass critical stablecoin regulation in the form of the GENIUS Act, FXC Intelligence, the leading provider of cross-border payments data and intelligence, has today published its landmark report: The State of Stablecoins in Cross-Border Payments: The 2025 Industry Primer .

Using FXC Intelligence's advanced proprietary data and expertise, the report identifies a $16.5tn base total addressable market (TAM) for stablecoin-based cross-border payments, underlining stablecoins as one of the most significant emerging technologies in the payments space.

Despite accounting for less than 1% of global cross-border volumes today, stablecoins are expected to see significant adoption across the sector in the coming years, for both B2B payments and consumer money transfers, and already have a rapidly growing presence in emerging markets.

Drawing from FXC Intelligence's leading cross-border payments data, alongside deep research and insights from 14 leaders from some of the biggest companies in the space, the report provides the most comprehensive analysis of stablecoins' current and future role in cross-border payments available in the market today.

It also charts the evolving regulatory landscape, including the impact of the imminently passing GENIUS Act in the US and comparable frameworks emerging in Europe and Asia.

The report also highlights corridors with the highest stablecoin potential, including Latin America & the Caribbean to North America and Sub-Saharan Africa to Europe & Central Asia, based on analysis of pricing, speed and infrastructure data across all 49 regional pairings.

Daniel Webber, CEO and Founder of FXC Intelligence, said:

“Stablecoins are already becoming a viable solution for efficient cross-border payments in emerging markets, where challenges around cost and speed persist. The GENIUS Act is set to take adoption to the next level, with applications across the payments industry. This report offers the industry critical insight into where the opportunities lie and what must be overcome to reach them.”

Lucy Ingham, Editor-in-Chief and Head of Content at FXC Intelligence, added:

“The cross-border payments industry is in the midst of a transformative change, and stablecoins are a critical part of this shift. In many markets, the technology is already having a real-world impact, and its long-term potential is immense, particularly when it comes to the role of the US dollar in many markets. This primer brings together the data, context and expert voices that businesses and policymakers need to understand how and where stablecoins are being used today and where they're going next.”

Available to read now, the report covers market sizing, pricing competitiveness, use cases, regulation, infrastructure players and more. It is designed to provide payment providers, regulators, investors and fintechs with a comprehensive understanding of how stablecoins are transforming cross-border transactions in 2025 and beyond.

