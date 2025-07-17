MECC Conducts 1,486 Inspection Visits, Examines Over 12 Thousand Shipments In H2 Of 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MOECC) announced that the total number of inspections and field visits it carried out in the second half of 2025 reached 1,486. These visits were carried out by the Environmental Monitoring and Inspection Departments (783 visits), Radiation Control Department (97 visits), Hazardous Chemicals and Waste Department (239 visits), and Environmental Assessment and Permits Department (367 visits).

The Ministry confirmed today, in a report on key achievements of the environmental sector during the second quarter of 2025, which covered the overall monitoring, inspection, and service activities carried out by the sector's various departments, that it received 138 environmental reports during the same period. These reports included 29 reports by the Environmental Monitoring and Inspection Department, 3 reports by the Radiation Control Department, and 106 reports by the Hazardous Chemicals and Waste Department.

The report recorded the implementation of 22 warnings and corrections, including 7 by the Environmental Monitoring and Inspection Department, 13 by the Radiation Control Department, and 2 by the Hazardous Chemicals and Waste Department. In addition, 19 environmental violations were detected, all by the Environmental Monitoring and Inspection Department.

In the area of environmental permits and licenses, the Ministry issued 8,674 licenses and permits during the second quarter, including 102 licenses from the Environmental Monitoring and Inspection Department, 544 licenses from the Radiation Control Department, 7,114 licenses from the Hazardous Chemicals and Waste Department, and 914 licenses from the Environmental Assessment and Permits Department.

The number of shipments subjected to customs inspection reached 12,493, of which 7,057 were from the Radiation Control Department, all of which were released, and 5,436 were from the Hazardous Chemicals and Waste Department, of which 5,066 were released.

As for laboratory work, 4,627 samples were tested, including 4,171 samples from the Environmental Monitoring and Inspection Department, 441 samples from the Radiation Control Department, and 15 samples from the Hazardous Chemicals and Waste Department.

The Ministry also organized 117 workshops, including 63 workshops for the Environmental Monitoring and Inspection Department, 31 for the Radiation Control Department, 21 for the Hazardous Chemicals and Waste Department, and two workshops for the Environmental Assessment and Permits Department.

During the same period, the Ministry issued 1,190 environmental reports, including 569 reports from the Environmental Monitoring and Inspection Department, 49 reports from the Radiation Control Department, and 572 reports from the Environmental Assessment and Permits Department.

In the field of environmental awareness and events, the number of awareness and educational activities and events carried out by MOECC reached 50, including 19 events by the Monitoring and Inspection Department, 10 events by the Environmental Radiation Control Department, 20 events by the Hazardous Chemicals and Waste Department, and one event by the Environmental Assessment and Permits Department.