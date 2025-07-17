Ministry Concludes AI Data Cleansing Project

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 17 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship concluded its project titled "Using Artificial Intelligence for Government Data Cleansing in Selected Use Cases," with participation from representatives of government institutions and project partners, including the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and implementing firm Eqra Tech.According to a statement issued Thursday, Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, Sami Smeirat, said the project reflects the state's vision of adopting advanced technologies as part of its digital transformation approach.He emphasized that applying AI to cleanse government data is a pivotal step toward building more efficient institutions and delivering more accurate and transparent public services.Smeirat noted that the initiative aligns with the directives of the National Council for Future Technology and supports the implementation of the National Artificial Intelligence Strategy and the Economic Modernization Vision.The project featured two main AI use cases. The first involved processing over two million Tawjihi student records (1985–2004) to restore national ID linkages through AI after traditional methods failed.The second use case involved harmonizing over 2.5 million land records between the Ministry of Local Administration and the Department of Lands and Survey, achieving a high match rate and recommending unified coding systems and stronger inter-database connectivity.Project officials said the outcomes will improve government data quality, reduce duplication and errors, and enable institutions to deliver services based on accurate analysis and up-to-date information.