Germany Does Not Confirm Patriot Delivery To Ukraine By Trump
"On Monday, July 14, a discussion took place in Washington, and it was concluded that a group of experts led by SACEUR will now move very quickly, but also with due caution, to concrete planning. The exact terms are still being agreed upon, and the exact terms regarding which systems will be provided are still part of the coordination process. Regarding the (Patriot) systems, I cannot confirm that anything is happening at this time," the officer said.
The spokesman confirmed that a virtual meeting of the UDCG (Ukraine Defense Contact Group – the so-called“Ramstein” format) will take place on Monday. This meeting will focus on how“European partners, Ukraine, industry, and the US can now coordinate their actions and find solutions to these unresolved issues in order to deploy Patriot systems in Ukraine as soon as possible.” He added that air defense systems are not something that can simply be taken off the shelf.Read also: Trump: Missiles for Patriot systems already being shipped to Ukraine
Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that the Patriot systems were“already on their way from Germany.”
Photo: dpa
