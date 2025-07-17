Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
SOCAR, UAE Company Ink Major Deal To Launch Smart Gas Network In Azerbaijan

2025-07-17 09:06:46
In a landmark move to modernize Azerbaijan's gas infrastructure, the Azerigaz Production Association of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has signed a comprehensive agreement with UAE-based Esyasoft Holding to design, build, and commission a national smart gas network, Azernews reports.

