Thiogenesis Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Of Common Shares

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 17, 2025) -or the) announced today that it will undertake a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of 2,000,000 common shares of the Company ("Offered Shares") at a price of $0.75 per Common Share for gross proceeds of $1.5 million.

This Offering is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). The Company anticipates closing of the Offering as soon as practicable subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. Upon issuance, the Offered Shares will be subject to a four-month and one day hold period pursuant to securities laws in Canada and, where applicable, Exchange policies.

In connection with the Offering, the Company may pay finder's fees to eligible persons in compliance with applicable securities laws and Exchange policies. The proceeds from the Offering will be used for the Company's Mitochondrial Encephalopathy Lactic Acidosis and Stroke (MELAS) clinical trial expenses, the creation and purchase of additional TTI-0102 for future clinical trials and general working capital.

About TTI-0102

Thiogenesis' lead product candidate, TTI-0102, is an asymmetric disulfide and a prodrug that acts as a precursor to the thiol compound cysteamine. Thiols, which have a functional SH group (containing sulfur and hydrogen), are versatile bio-active molecules that are known to be involved in key biochemical reactions and metabolic processes, making them promising candidates to treat several diseases. Cysteamine drives the production of a significant amount of intracellular cysteine, which is a precursor to important antioxidants such as glutathione and the conditionally essential amino acid taurine, both providing the potential to address oxidative stress and restore mitochondrial function. Thiogenesis seeks to develop the prodrug TTI-0102 to address the challenges of earlier thiol-based drugs, including their short half-life, adverse side effects, and dosing limitations.

About Thiogenesis

Thiogenesis Therapeutics, Corp. (TSXV: TTI) (OTCQX: TTIPF) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with operations based in San Diego, CA. The Company is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange and in the U.S. on the OTCQX. Thiogenesis is developing sulfur-containing prodrugs that act as precursors to previously approved thiol-active compounds, with the potential to treat serious pediatric diseases with unmet medical needs. Thiogenesis' lead product candidate, TTI-0102 has an active Phase 2 clinical trial in Mitochondrial Encephalopathy Lactic Acidosis and Stroke ("MELAS") an IND cleared Phase 2a clinical trial in Leigh syndrome spectrum ("LSS") and is planning clinical trials in Rett syndrome and pediatric Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis ("MASH").

For further information, please contact:

Brook Riggins, Director and CFO

Email: ...

Tel.: (888) 223-9165

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements) within the meaning of Canadian securities laws including, without limitation, statements with respect to: the Company undertaking a non-brokered private placement to raise $1.5 million gross proceeds at a price of $0.75 per Common Share; the Offering being subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange; the Company anticipating closing the Offering as soon as practicable; that the Shares (if sold) will be subject to a four-month and one day hold period; that the Company may pay finder's fees in connection with the Offering; the proceeds (if Shares are sold) from the Offering will be used for MELAS clinical trial expenses, the creation and purchase of additional TTI-0102 for future clinical trials. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which are inherently uncertain, are based on estimates and assumptions, and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties (both general and specific) that contribute to the possibility that the future events or circumstances contemplated by the forward-looking statements will not occur. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, and the assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are made, are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements included in this document, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions, or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause the Company's actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This press release does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or with any securities regulatory authority of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States, and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons, as such term is defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act ("Regulation S"), except pursuant to an exemption from or in a transaction not subject to the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: Thiogenesis Therapeutics, Corp.