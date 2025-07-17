Revolve Group, Inc. To Announce Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results On August 5, 2025
Live Conference Call
Toll free number:
(888) 596-4144 (for domestic callers)
Direct dial number:
(646) 968-2525 (for international callers)
Conference ID:
2756104
Conference Call Replay
Toll free number:
(800) 770-2030 (for domestic callers)
Direct dial number:
(609) 800-9909 (for international callers)
Conference ID:
2756104
Availability:
Approximately one hour after the completion of the conference call until August 12, 2025
Webcast:
Replay availability:
For a limited time beginning immediately following the call
About Revolve Group, Inc.
Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV ) is the next-generation fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers. As a trusted premium lifestyle brand and a go-to online source for discovery and inspiration, we deliver an engaging customer experience from a vast yet curated offering of apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty and home products. Our dynamic platform connects a deeply engaged community of millions of consumers, thousands of global fashion influencers and more than 1,000 emerging, established and owned brands.
We were founded in 2003 by our co-CEOs, Michael Mente and Mike Karanikolas. We sell merchandise through two complementary segments, REVOLVE and FWRD, that leverage one platform. Through REVOLVE, we offer an assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands. Through FWRD, we offer an assortment of curated and elevated iconic and emerging luxury brands. For more information, visit .
Contacts:
Investors:
Erik Randerson, CFA
562.677.9513
[email protected]
Media:
Jennifer Walker
[email protected]
