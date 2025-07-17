Revolve Group, Inc. To Announce Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results On August 5, 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV ) announced today that it will release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, after the market close on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, followed by a conference call at 1:30 PM (PT) / 4:30 PM (ET) on the same day. Shortly following the release of its financial results, the company will make available a Q2 2025 financial highlights presentation at .

Live Conference Call Toll free number: (888) 596-4144 (for domestic callers) Direct dial number: (646) 968-2525 (for international callers) Conference ID: 2756104



Conference Call Replay

Toll free number: (800) 770-2030 (for domestic callers) Direct dial number: (609) 800-9909 (for international callers) Conference ID: 2756104 Availability: Approximately one hour after the completion of the conference call until August 12, 2025



Webcast:

Replay availability: For a limited time beginning immediately following the call







About Revolve Group, Inc.

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV ) is the next-generation fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers. As a trusted premium lifestyle brand and a go-to online source for discovery and inspiration, we deliver an engaging customer experience from a vast yet curated offering of apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty and home products. Our dynamic platform connects a deeply engaged community of millions of consumers, thousands of global fashion influencers and more than 1,000 emerging, established and owned brands.

We were founded in 2003 by our co-CEOs, Michael Mente and Mike Karanikolas. We sell merchandise through two complementary segments, REVOLVE and FWRD, that leverage one platform. Through REVOLVE, we offer an assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands. Through FWRD, we offer an assortment of curated and elevated iconic and emerging luxury brands. For more information, visit .

