Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Groundbreaking procedure uses DNA to fix inherited disorders

Groundbreaking procedure uses DNA to fix inherited disorders


2025-07-17 08:49:58
(MENAFN) Doctors in the UK have confirmed that eight babies have been born free from inherited mitochondrial diseases thanks to a groundbreaking procedure that uses DNA from three individuals.

This innovative technique involves combining the egg and sperm of the biological parents with a second egg donated by another woman. While it was made legal in the UK nearly ten years ago, these births are the first evidence that the method can successfully prevent incurable mitochondrial disorders.

These disorders, which are passed down from mothers, interfere with the body's ability to produce energy. In severe cases, they can cause serious disabilities or even lead to death shortly after birth. The procedure is usually considered by couples who have a history of these conditions in their families or in previous children.

Babies born through this technique inherit nearly all of their DNA from their mother and father, but around 0.1% comes from the donor. This small genetic addition helps prevent the transmission of faulty mitochondria and is passed down through future generations.

The families involved have chosen to remain anonymous to protect their privacy but have shared their experiences through statements provided by the Newcastle Fertility Centre, where the procedures were carried out.

MENAFN17072025000045017281ID1109813902

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search