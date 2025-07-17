Actabl Launches Hoteldata As New Data-Backed Industry Resource For Hoteliers, Debuts Inaugural Budget Planning Guide
"HotelData's mission is to empower the people who power hospitality by making data both accessible and actionable," said Sarah McCay Tams, Head of Editorial, Actabl. "Hotel leaders often rely on guesswork or outdated benchmarks when planning. HotelData changes that. Using Actabl's aggregated hotel data, it provides a snapshot of actual market performance, giving hoteliers clear and timely insights they can trust to build budgets, optimize staffing, validate investments, and navigate an increasingly complex market with confidence."
2025–2026 Budget Planning Guide
Strong hotel budgets are both forward-looking and grounded in context. The Budget Planning Guide delivers this by breaking down key metrics, including labor costs, RevPAR, ADR, and GOP, while showing what hotels budgeted for 2025, how forecasts have shifted, and how actual performance is tracking. It also offers strategic recommendations to improve labor efficiency, pricing, and profitability, helping hoteliers plan confidently for the rest of 2025 and build stronger budgets for 2026.
Insights from the Budget Planning Guide reveal that while RevPAR underperformed, ADR held relatively steady, suggesting pricing discipline despite softer demand. Labor costs continued to rise, averaging 6.6% higher year-over-year, reflecting ongoing wage and benefit pressures. Despite these challenges, hotels in the data set analyzed managed expenses to maintain GOP margins near budgeted levels.
Key findings:
Labor Costs
-
CPOR varied significantly by property type in H1 2025:
-
Extended Stay: $26.29
Resorts: $123.60
Revenue Performance
-
RevPAR underperformed budget expectations in H1 2025:
-
Actual: $105.12
Budgeted: $123.89
-
Actual: $186.14
Budgeted: $191.35
Profit Margins
-
Despite revenue softness, hotels managed costs to maintain healthy margins.
H1 2025 GOP margins averaged 37.7% , nearly matching the budgeted 37.8% .
Forecasts show an expected increase to 39.3% in the second half of the year.
A Growing Data Resource for the Industry
As the hospitality industry evolves, Actabl will continue to expand HotelData with regular data updates, providing hotel leaders with the latest insights on top-line performance metrics, bottom-line profitability, and key operational drivers across labor efficiency, staffing productivity, and cost trends. These ongoing updates ensure hoteliers have access to current, relevant benchmarks to inform decisions year-round.
Visit HotelData for more information and access the 2025–2026 Budget Planning Guide at .
About HotelData
HotelData is a free data resource hub created by Actabl to provide hotel owners, operators, and investors with trusted benchmarks and insights to inform smarter business decisions. From performance metrics to practical planning guides, HotelData delivers the data clarity hospitality leaders need to drive profitability, efficiency, and growth – all powered by aggregated data from Actabl's hospitality platform.
Media Contact
Christopher Joseph (CJ) Arlotta
CJ Media Solutions, LLC for Actabl
631-572-3079
[email protected]
SOURCE Actabl
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Bydfi Joins Seoul Meta Week 2025, Advancing Web3 Vision And South Korea Strategy
- Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- Record Growth Fuels Next Phase For Revolving Games - Games Publishing, IP Deals & Player Expansion
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment