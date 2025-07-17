Actabl Launches Hoteldata As New Data-Backed Industry Resource For Hoteliers, Debuts Inaugural Budget Planning Guide

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Actabl created HotelData to address the need for objective, market-based resources rooted in actual hotel performance data to validate assumptions and improve decision-making. To help hoteliers move beyond traditional planning processes that rely heavily on historical performance or internal guesswork, HotelData aggregates data from thousands of hotels operating in the U.S., leveraging insights from Actabl's operational and financial platforms to deliver up-to-date benchmarks and insights that help hoteliers plan confidently and stay ahead in a rapidly changing environment.

"HotelData's mission is to empower the people who power hospitality by making data both accessible and actionable," said Sarah McCay Tams, Head of Editorial, Actabl. "Hotel leaders often rely on guesswork or outdated benchmarks when planning. HotelData changes that. Using Actabl's aggregated hotel data, it provides a snapshot of actual market performance, giving hoteliers clear and timely insights they can trust to build budgets, optimize staffing, validate investments, and navigate an increasingly complex market with confidence."

2025–2026 Budget Planning Guide

Strong hotel budgets are both forward-looking and grounded in context. The Budget Planning Guide delivers this by breaking down key metrics, including labor costs, RevPAR, ADR, and GOP, while showing what hotels budgeted for 2025, how forecasts have shifted, and how actual performance is tracking. It also offers strategic recommendations to improve labor efficiency, pricing, and profitability, helping hoteliers plan confidently for the rest of 2025 and build stronger budgets for 2026.

Insights from the Budget Planning Guide reveal that while RevPAR underperformed, ADR held relatively steady, suggesting pricing discipline despite softer demand. Labor costs continued to rise, averaging 6.6% higher year-over-year, reflecting ongoing wage and benefit pressures. Despite these challenges, hotels in the data set analyzed managed expenses to maintain GOP margins near budgeted levels.

Key findings:

Labor Costs



CPOR varied significantly by property type in H1 2025:



Extended Stay: $26.29

Resorts: $123.60 Overall labor costs averaged +6.6% higher year-on-year compared to 2024.

Revenue Performance



RevPAR underperformed budget expectations in H1 2025:



Actual: $105.12

Budgeted: $123.89

ADR remained relatively stable:



Actual: $186.14

Budgeted: $191.35 Looking ahead, hotels have forecast RevPAR at $108.92 in H2 2025, due to economic headwinds .

Profit Margins



Despite revenue softness, hotels managed costs to maintain healthy margins.

H1 2025 GOP margins averaged 37.7% , nearly matching the budgeted 37.8% . Forecasts show an expected increase to 39.3% in the second half of the year.

A Growing Data Resource for the Industry

As the hospitality industry evolves, Actabl will continue to expand HotelData with regular data updates, providing hotel leaders with the latest insights on top-line performance metrics, bottom-line profitability, and key operational drivers across labor efficiency, staffing productivity, and cost trends. These ongoing updates ensure hoteliers have access to current, relevant benchmarks to inform decisions year-round.

Visit HotelData for more information and access the 2025–2026 Budget Planning Guide at .

About HotelData

HotelData is a free data resource hub created by Actabl to provide hotel owners, operators, and investors with trusted benchmarks and insights to inform smarter business decisions. From performance metrics to practical planning guides, HotelData delivers the data clarity hospitality leaders need to drive profitability, efficiency, and growth – all powered by aggregated data from Actabl's hospitality platform.

