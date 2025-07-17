DCN Dx To Exhibit At ADLM 2025 In Chicago

MENAFN - PR Newswire) DCN Dx offers integrated services that span the full IVD product lifecycle-from early-stage assay design to full-service clinical research and regulatory affairs. The company's regulatory affairs services provide complete support for U.S. and international approvals, including regulatory strategy development, submission preparation, direct interaction with agencies, trial oversight, and post-market compliance. This CRO offering ensures diagnostic developers have a seamless and coordinated path to market.

Known for its deep expertise in point-of-care diagnostics and its role as a single-source CDMO-CRO partner, DCN Dx helps clients accelerate development timelines while navigating complex regulatory landscapes with confidence.

"Our mission is to support diagnostic developers with customized solutions that meet technical, clinical, and regulatory needs," said Charlie Mamrak, DCN Dx's CEO. "We're excited to connect with innovators at ADLM and explore how we can bring their products to market faster, with greater impact to patients."

ADLM 2025 (formerly AACC), hosted in partnership with the Canadian Society for Clinical Chemistry (CSCC), is one of the most anticipated annual events in the diagnostics and laboratory medicine field. It brings together thousands of professionals to explore the latest advancements in clinical chemistry, molecular diagnostics, mass spectrometry, and more.

Attendees are encouraged to schedule a meeting with the DCN Dx team in advance to ensure dedicated time with subject matter experts.

To request a meeting with DCN Dx at ADLM 2025, visit .

About DCN Dx

DCN Dx, based in Carlsbad, California, specializes in lateral flow diagnostics development and manufacturing, and IVD regulatory consulting and clinical research. DCN Dx's multidisciplinary CDMO specializes in creating tailored assay systems, consumables, and instruments for point-of-use applications, with a particular expertise in lateral flow assays. Their clinical research and regulatory services group specializes in the planning, execution, and oversight of IVD clinical trials, inclusive of clinical operations, data management, and biostatistics, and regulatory affairs services.

DCN Dx's personalized approach to IVD product development and clinical trials has supported hundreds of programs and clients. They can oversee every stage from concept to assay development and platform integration, through clinical trials to manufacturing or only handle the aspects you request. In addition to lateral flow assays, DCN Dx's clinical research expertise extends to any in vitro diagnostic, all with a focus on innovation, usability, and performance.

With a commitment to quality, customer satisfaction, and industry-leading expertise, DCN Dx is setting the benchmark for excellence in IVD services. To learn more about how we can support your diagnostic needs, visit dcndx .

MEDIA CONTACT

Mitzi Rettinger

Chief Revenue Officer, DCN Dx

Main: (760) 804-3886

Mobile: (512) 431-5836

[email protected]

SOURCE DCN Dx