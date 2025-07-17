Fridays Nominated For World Out Of Home Global Awards For Innovative Weight Loss Campaign

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Fridays earned its nomination for a striking out-of-home (OOH) campaign in downtown Dallas, where a towering 212-foot ad displayed the bold message: "When your diet hits the wall." Created in partnership with digital advertising agency C Squared Social and executed in collaboration with OOH agency OUTFRONT, the campaign addressed the frustration many face with crash diets and positioned Fridays as a modern, medically guided solution that combines GLP-1 medications with personalized lifestyle and journey support.

"Our goal is to help people pursue wellness on their own terms," said Sina Arham, Co-founder of Fridays. "The Dallas installation was more than a billboard. It was a message of hope and empowerment for anyone who's struggled with conventional approaches to weight loss. We're proud to see that message recognized on a global stage."

Fridays is a digital wellness platform offering personalized weight loss plans supported by GLP-1 medications, medical guidance, and ongoing journey support. The company is focused on sustainable results, accessibility, and helping members take control of their health in a way that feels realistic and empowering.

"We built Fridays to make healthcare more accessible and better fit into the busy lives of people," said Dr. Weiss Surkhabi, Co-founder of Fridays. "GLP-1s are a powerful tool, but without the right support and guidance, they're just one part of the picture. This nomination validates our approach to making effective, responsible care available to more people."

The World Out of Home Organization Global Awards celebrate innovation and excellence in global out-of-home advertising. Fridays' nomination places the company among the world's most forward-thinking brands shaping the future of wellness and health marketing.

This campaign was also submitted for consideration at the Cannes Lions International Festival, and additional awards submissions are expected this year.

To learn more about Fridays and its weight loss solutions, visit joinfridays .

Media Contact:

Wendy Lin Chen

Senior Marketing Director

[email protected]

949-848-3154

About Fridays

Fridays is a modern wellness company helping people take back control of their health with personalized, medically guided weight loss support. By combining GLP-1 medications with lifestyle design and journey support, Fridays empowers members to achieve sustainable results with confidence and care. Learn more at joinfridays .

SOURCE Fridays Health