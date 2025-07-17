Clover Health Appoints Joseph Oldakowski As Vice President Of Finance And Controller

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WILMINGTON, Del., July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --, a physician enablement company bringing access to great healthcare to everyone on Medicare, today announced the appointment of Joseph (Joe) Oldakowski as Vice President of Finance and Controller. In this role, Mr. Oldakowski reports to Chief Financial Officer Peter Kuipers and will lead Clover's corporate accounting, GAAP, SEC, and statutory financial reporting and tax function.

Mr. Oldakowski, who joined Clover Health in June, brings nearly two decades of experience in finance and accounting leadership across the healthcare and insurance sectors. He most recently served as Vice President and Corporate Controller at Point32Health, where he led the integration of financial operations following the merger of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and Tufts Health Plan. In that capacity, he oversaw core finance functions including general accounting, accounts payable, financial reporting, audit coordination, billing, financial systems, accounting policy, and taxation.

Prior to Point32Health, Mr. Oldakowski was Corporate Controller at EmblemHealth, one of the nation's largest nonprofit health plans, and held progressive leadership roles at The Hartford and MassMutual. He began his career in public accounting with Melanson Heath, now part of Marcum LLP, where he specialized in financial audits for healthcare and nonprofit organizations. He holds a Master's Degree in Accounting and Taxation from the University of Hartford and a Bachelor's Degree in Accountancy from Bentley University.

“Joe's deep technical expertise, track record of leading complex finance transformations, and commitment to integrity make him a strong addition to the Clover leadership team,” said Peter Kuipers, Chief Financial Officer of Clover Health.“As we continue to scale and drive disciplined profitable growth, Joe will play a pivotal role in strengthening our financial infrastructure and supporting our mission to improve every life we touch.”

“I'm excited to join a company that's redefining healthcare through innovation,” said Oldakowski.“I believe healthcare should be accessible, affordable, and of the highest quality and clinical technology plays a critical role in making that vision a reality.”

About Clover Health:

Clover Health (Nasdaq: CLOV) is a physician enablement technology company committed to bringing access to great healthcare to everyone on Medicare. This includes a focus on seniors who have historically lacked access to affordable, high-quality healthcare. Our strategy is powered by our software platform, Clover Assistant, which is designed to aggregate patient data from across the healthcare ecosystem to support clinical decision-making and improve health outcomes through the early identification and management of chronic disease. For our members, we provide PPO and HMO Medicare Advantage plans in several states, with a differentiated focus on our flagship wide-network, high-choice PPO plans. For healthcare providers outside Clover Health's Medicare Advantage plan, we extend the benefits of our data-driven technology platform to a wider audience via our subsidiary, Counterpart Health, and aim to enable enhanced patient outcomes and reduced healthcare costs on a nationwide scale. Clover Health has published data demonstrating the technology's impact on Medication Adherence and Congestive Heart Failure , as well as the earlier identification and management of Diabetes and Chronic Kidney Disease .

