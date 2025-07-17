Specialty Adhesive Tape Market Anticipated To Surpass US$56.588 Billion By 2030 At A CAGR Of 6.41%

The Specialty Adhesive Tape Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.41% from US$41.474 billion in 2025 to US$56.588 billion by 2030.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the Specialty Adhesive Tape Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.41% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$56.588 billion by 2030.The specialty adhesive tape market has been experiencing significant growth in recent years, and this trend is expected to continue in the coming years. This market, which includes various types of tapes such as double-sided, electrical, and medical tapes, has become an essential component in many industries, including automotive, construction , and healthcare.According to industry experts, the global demand for specialty adhesive tapes is one of the key factors driving this growth. As more and more industries adopt these tapes for their unique properties and applications.One of the main drivers of this demand is the increasing use of specialty adhesive tapes in the automotive industry. These tapes are used for various purposes, such as bonding and sealing, and are preferred over traditional methods due to their lightweight and cost-effective nature. With the rise of electric and autonomous vehicles, the demand for specialty adhesive tapes is expected to further increase in the automotive sector.The construction industry is also a major contributor to the growth of the specialty adhesive tape market. These tapes are used for various applications, such as insulation, sealing, and bonding, in both residential and commercial construction projects. The increasing focus on energy-efficient buildings and sustainable construction practices is expected to drive the demand for specialty adhesive tapes in this sector.Overall, the specialty adhesive tape market is poised for continued growth in the coming years, driven by global demand and its widespread use in various industries. As manufacturers continue to innovate and develop new types of tapes with improved properties, the market is expected to witness even more growth and expansion.Access sample report or view details:As a part of the report, the major players operating in the Specialty Adhesive Tape Market that have been covered are 3M, Tesa SE, Shurtape Technologies, LLC, LINTEC Corporation, PPM Industries S.p.A., Gergonne, Nitto Denko Corporation, among others.The market analytics report segments the Specialty Adhesive Tape Market as follows:Specialty Adhesive Tape Market Segmentation by type.Double Sided.Non-Woven.Acrylics Tapes.Transfer Adhesive Tapes.OthersSpecialty Adhesive Tape Market Segmentation by material.Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC).Polypropylene (PP).Paper.PET.Foam.Glass Cloth.Woven/Non-Woven.OthersSpecialty Adhesive Tape Market Segmentation by Application.Automotive.Aerospace.Electrical and Electronics.Building and Construction.Healthcare.Retail.Paper and Printing.OthersSpecialty Adhesive Tape Market Segmentation by regions:.North America (US, Canada, and Mexico).South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Others).Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, and Others.Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Others).Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Thailand, Indonesia, and Others)Companies Profiled:.3M.Tesa SE.Shurtape Technologies, LLC.LINTEC Corporation.PPM Industries S.p.A..Gergonne.Nitto Denko Corporation.MBK Tape Solutions.ECHOtapeReasons for Buying this Report:-.Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments..Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy..Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments..Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment..Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:.Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030.Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis.Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis.Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries.Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:.Retail and Office Adhesive Tape Market:.Solvent Based Adhesive Tape Market:.PVC Adhesive Tape Market:.Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Market:.Construction Adhesive Tape Market:About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients.

