Amit Chavda Named New Gujarat Unit Congress Chief

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, July 17 (IANS) The Congress on Thursday appointed senior leader Amit Chavda as the new president of the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC). Alongside this appointment, the party also named Dr. Tushar Chaudhary as the new Leader of the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) in Gujarat, signalling a leadership reset in the state unit.

The appointments were approved by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. Chavda, a former GPCC chief, returns to the role amid a challenging political landscape for the Congress in Gujarat, where the party is seeking to regain its lost ground against the BJP's long-standing dominance.

His reappointment is being seen as an effort to consolidate organisational strength and improve grassroots connect.

Chavda is a senior Congress leader from Gujarat and five-time MLA, currently representing the Anklav constituency in Anand district.

Known for his calm leadership and grassroots connection, he has served as Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) President (2018–2021) and was appointed as the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader in 2023.

A member of the influential Chavda-Solanki political family, he began his political journey with the Youth Congress and is the grandson of former MP Ishwarbhai Chavda. A chemical engineering diploma holder, Chavda has also held key positions in educational trusts and cooperative bodies.

His reappointment as GPCC President reflects the party's trust in his organisational experience and ability to revive Congress in Gujarat's challenging political landscape.

Dr. Tushar Chaudhary, a tribal leader and former Union minister, brings both administrative experience and regional outreach to his new role as CLP leader. His elevation is expected to sharpen the Congress' legislative strategy in the state assembly.

The Congress also expressed its appreciation for the contributions of the outgoing GPCC President, Shaktisinh Gohil, who was recently elected to the Rajya Sabha. Gohil is credited with steering the party through a difficult phase marked by electoral and organisational challenges.