Emirates Post Issues Commemorative Stamps to Celebrate ‘Year of Community’


2025-07-17 08:43:23
Dubai, UAE, 17 July 2025

Emirates Post, the UAE’s official postal services provider, has issued a new set of commemorative stamps titled ‘Year of Community’, in line with the declaration by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, designating 2025 as the ‘Year of Community’, under the slogan ‘Hand in Hand’. The stamps highlight the values championed by this national initiative, which seeks to strengthen social cohesion and promote shared responsibility among all who call the UAE home.

This issuance underscores Emirates Post’s commitment to documenting the nation’s milestones and translating the leadership’s visionary directives into tangible initiatives that reinforce national pride and showcase the UAE’s role as a global model of coexistence and solidarity.

The stamps’ design features a series of illustrations that portray the UAE’s timeless values, capture the richness of traditions woven within the nation’s social fabric, and highlight the strength of family bonds and community solidarity – core principles at the heart of the ‘Year of Community’ initiative.

Through these commemorative stamps, Emirates Post reaffirms its role as a trusted partner and cultural ambassador, highlighting national achievements and sharing UAE’s story with the world.

