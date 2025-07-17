403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Raga by Titan unveils Cocktails, a dazzling new collection for the bold, magnetic and effortlessly chic
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) National, 17th July, 2025: The night lights dim but you ’on’t. This is not about fitting in, it is about showing up, shining through and standing tall. Titan Raga, a brand synonymous with exquisite timepieces designed for contemporary women captures this rush and cases it in its timepiece with the launch of its latest collection, Raga Cocktails. With Alia Bhatt as the face of the campaign, Raga by Titan brings together effortless elegance and refined style championing women who own their space, their choices and their sparkle.
A bold new chapter in the Raga legacy, Cocktails features five stunning timepieces, each a conversation starter, striking a medley of glamour and intent. With gracefully contoured forms, luminous sunray dials and crystal studded accents, the collection shines in glistening gold, eclectic blue and pretty pink, dazzling from every angle glimmering with every gesture. What’s more, the collection lends effortlessly to fashi’n’s favorite power move- stacking, keeping you on trend and amplifying your personal style.
“With Cocktails, we wanted to create somethin’ that’s not just elegant, but ev”cative,” said Ranjani Krishnaswamy, CMO, Titan Watc“es. “This collection celebrates the fierce individuality of the modern Indian woman, who makes striking sartorial choices, is confident in her being, and is unafraid to be seen. Today, we see a lot of us beautifully carry this paradox of softness and strength. Alia Bhatt dons this duality with grace & tenacity as a person and as an actress, making her an ideal muse for the collection".
To celebrate the launch, Raga hosted an exclusive yet electric evening at Mirage, Mumbai, a glowing tribute to style, sparkle, and sisterhood. Guests were invited to bring a woman who defines stren—th to them — a friend, sister, or mentor, making the night not just about glamour, but gratitud’. The evening’s highlight, The Style Mixer, was a live fashion showcase curated by fashion powerhouse, Anaita Shroff Adajania, where the timepieces were styled across moods, from power-brunch polish to after-dark drama. Each ensemble was elevated by the beautifully crafted watches that brought a dose of refined glamour to the room. Celebrity mixologist Amy Shroff kept spirits high with specially curated cocktails inspired by the collection where each drink was crafted to reflect its mood: complex in flavor, creative in presentation, and unforgettable in experience.
Anaita Shroff Adajania, Fashion Stylist & Creative Director, commented, "We are seeing a resurgence in bold accessorizing, women today are not afraid to shine brighter, layer more and express themselves freely. The Raga Cocktails collection is fierce, feminine and versatile, making it a joy to style these timepieces across moods and moments.
Step into the world of Raga Cocktails and stir up the night! Priced between 42,495 and 49,995, the collection is now available at Titan outlets and online at
A bold new chapter in the Raga legacy, Cocktails features five stunning timepieces, each a conversation starter, striking a medley of glamour and intent. With gracefully contoured forms, luminous sunray dials and crystal studded accents, the collection shines in glistening gold, eclectic blue and pretty pink, dazzling from every angle glimmering with every gesture. What’s more, the collection lends effortlessly to fashi’n’s favorite power move- stacking, keeping you on trend and amplifying your personal style.
“With Cocktails, we wanted to create somethin’ that’s not just elegant, but ev”cative,” said Ranjani Krishnaswamy, CMO, Titan Watc“es. “This collection celebrates the fierce individuality of the modern Indian woman, who makes striking sartorial choices, is confident in her being, and is unafraid to be seen. Today, we see a lot of us beautifully carry this paradox of softness and strength. Alia Bhatt dons this duality with grace & tenacity as a person and as an actress, making her an ideal muse for the collection".
To celebrate the launch, Raga hosted an exclusive yet electric evening at Mirage, Mumbai, a glowing tribute to style, sparkle, and sisterhood. Guests were invited to bring a woman who defines stren—th to them — a friend, sister, or mentor, making the night not just about glamour, but gratitud’. The evening’s highlight, The Style Mixer, was a live fashion showcase curated by fashion powerhouse, Anaita Shroff Adajania, where the timepieces were styled across moods, from power-brunch polish to after-dark drama. Each ensemble was elevated by the beautifully crafted watches that brought a dose of refined glamour to the room. Celebrity mixologist Amy Shroff kept spirits high with specially curated cocktails inspired by the collection where each drink was crafted to reflect its mood: complex in flavor, creative in presentation, and unforgettable in experience.
Anaita Shroff Adajania, Fashion Stylist & Creative Director, commented, "We are seeing a resurgence in bold accessorizing, women today are not afraid to shine brighter, layer more and express themselves freely. The Raga Cocktails collection is fierce, feminine and versatile, making it a joy to style these timepieces across moods and moments.
Step into the world of Raga Cocktails and stir up the night! Priced between 42,495 and 49,995, the collection is now available at Titan outlets and online at
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Bydfi Joins Seoul Meta Week 2025, Advancing Web3 Vision And South Korea Strategy
- Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- Record Growth Fuels Next Phase For Revolving Games - Games Publishing, IP Deals & Player Expansion
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment