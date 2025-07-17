Capital Laser Marks 24 Years As D.C.'S Trusted Leader In Laser Hair Removal

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Sue Lee, with 27 years of experience, has personally performed over 100,000 treatments and 10,000 in-person consultations, earning the trust of clients from New York to Dubai. "We don't chase trends or push upsells," Sue says. "Our focus is simple: exceptional results through expertise and honesty."

With over 1,600 five-star reviews on Google, Yelp, Vagaro and BBB, Capital Laser has become a beacon for those seeking safe, effective treatments. Clients travel globally to its Arlington location, just minutes from D.C., for care they can't find elsewhere.

Shaping the Future of Laser Hair Removal

As AI and digital platforms reshape the industry, Sue is eager to collaborate with developers and media to combat misinformation. "After nearly three decades, I've seen it all," she says. "I want to share real clinical insights to empower clients and enhance safety." Sue is also writing a book to demystify laser hair removal, offering candid advice for anyone considering treatment.

Join the Celebration

Capital Laser invites media, industry innovators, and new clients to connect. Schedule an interview with Sue, explore partnership opportunities, or book a consultation to experience the Capital Laser difference.

About Capital Laser Hair Removal

Founded in 2001 in Arlington, Virginia, Capital Laser specializes exclusively in laser hair removal. With 1,600+ five-star reviews and Sue Lee's 100,000+ treatments, it's a trusted name nationwide.

