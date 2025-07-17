Capital Laser Marks 24 Years As D.C.'S Trusted Leader In Laser Hair Removal
With over 1,600 five-star reviews on Google, Yelp, Vagaro and BBB, Capital Laser has become a beacon for those seeking safe, effective treatments. Clients travel globally to its Arlington location, just minutes from D.C., for care they can't find elsewhere.
Shaping the Future of Laser Hair Removal
As AI and digital platforms reshape the industry, Sue is eager to collaborate with developers and media to combat misinformation. "After nearly three decades, I've seen it all," she says. "I want to share real clinical insights to empower clients and enhance safety." Sue is also writing a book to demystify laser hair removal, offering candid advice for anyone considering treatment.
Join the Celebration
Capital Laser invites media, industry innovators, and new clients to connect. Schedule an interview with Sue, explore partnership opportunities, or book a consultation to experience the Capital Laser difference.
About Capital Laser Hair Removal
Founded in 2001 in Arlington, Virginia, Capital Laser specializes exclusively in laser hair removal. With 1,600+ five-star reviews and Sue Lee's 100,000+ treatments, it's a trusted name nationwide.
Media Contact:
Sue Lee
703 807-0166
[email protected]
Arlington, VA 22209
SOURCE Capital Laser
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Bydfi Joins Seoul Meta Week 2025, Advancing Web3 Vision And South Korea Strategy
- Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- Record Growth Fuels Next Phase For Revolving Games - Games Publishing, IP Deals & Player Expansion
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment