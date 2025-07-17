Trailblazing Founders Launch Birdelo - The First Of Its Kind And Next Evolution In PR Tech

MENAFN - PR Newswire) But this isn't a brand-new idea to the founders. The technology behind Birdelo was initially developed by its founders in 2008 and designed to streamline brand-to-media communications. Now, it returns as Birdelo 2.0, completely rebranded and reimagined for the future of public relations and media connection, leveraging AI tools and smart search as technology capabilities have evolved in the modern age.

Always Ahead of the Curve

Carlson and Bowling have always had a knack for seeing what's next. In 2004, they launched ChicBlvd Magazine, a community-driven online platform for women - offering social engagement and connection before social media became mainstream. That connection to real women revealed a major gap in the market.

At the height of the iPod revolution and by interacting with their community, they noticed that tech accessories were designed almost exclusively without lifestyle in mind, lacking both fashion and functionality. In response, they launched ChicBuds, the first electronics brand designed specifically for women, merging style with sound and functionality to spark an entirely new category.

ChicBuds quickly became a cultural and retail phenomenon in the tech accessories space, featured on The Today Show multiple times, as well as in People magazine and hundreds of other media outlets. It was seen being worn by celebrities, with private label partnerships established with top brands. It became the first fashion electronics brand to launch in Nordstrom, later expanding into Target, Neiman Marcus, Macy's, Bed Bath & Beyond, Lord & Taylor, Tilly's and more, along with thousands of boutiques nationwide and across the world.

After achieving widespread success and significant media recognition, ChicBuds was acquired, allowing Carlson and Bowling to focus full-time on growing their PR and tech ventures.

While they were building ChicBuds, other brands began to ask how they achieved such success. As a result, Carlson and Bowling launched ChicExecs PR and Retail Agency, helping hundreds of brands reach national media and secure retail distribution. They later expanded their offerings with Backhouse Digital Marketing Agency, offering end-to-end digital solutions for modern brands.

From 2008 Creation to 2025 Evolution: The First PR Tech Platform Of Its Kind

While scaling ChicExecs, they encountered a recurring issue: media professionals were overwhelmed by email pitches and lacked a central source for relevant content and samples.

They had experienced this themselves while receiving media pitches from agencies and brands through their online magazine ChicBlvd. In 2008, they built their own proprietary platform, leveraging their experience in tech to operate as both a media company and a brand, featuring a backend system that allowed media to efficiently browse story ideas, request samples, download assets, and discover brands ready for coverage or affiliate partnerships.

That platform, now known as Birdelo, has been quietly used and refined for years - and today, it reemerges as a fully rebranded, modernized 2.0 platform enhanced with AI tools, smart search, and media workflow support.

"Everything we've built - from ChicBlvd to ChicBuds to this system - came from identifying what was missing and being first to fix it," said Nikki Carlson, Co-Founder of Birdelo. "Birdelo continues that legacy. It's a smarter, cleaner, more effective way for brands and media to connect - the first of its kind."

"This is a solution we built long ago because we lived the problem ourselves," added Kailynn Bowling, Co-Founder of Birdelo. "Birdelo is the evolution of our vision and system we built in 2008 - now powered by the technology that enhances its impact and makes it accessible to the world. From day one, our goal has always been to create what didn't exist yet - and Birdelo is another example of that."

Designed for the Modern PR and Media World

With a network of nearly 100,000 brands, Birdelo enables media outlets to discover what they need - from product samples and high-resolution imagery to story angles, affiliate-ready brands, and opportunities - all in one intuitive platform.

A demo originally produced in 2011 by the ChicExecs video team showcased the core platform functionality under the ChicExecs Media Networking System name - now rebranded and evolved into Birdelo, featuring powerful new AI capabilities.

An overview posted by ChicExecs 8 years ago highlighted Madison Media using the original ChicExecs platform - now recognized as Birdelo - in action. Watch on YouTube .

Media outlets already using the system include The Today Show, Good Housekeeping, Reader's Digest, Better Homes and Gardens, Women's Health Magazine, Well + Good, E! News, Country Living, Country Home, The Spruce, Apartment Therapy, InStyle, Real Simple, GQ and more.

As the PR and media landscape evolves, Birdelo 2.0 is poised to lead the future - redefining how stories are discovered, shared, and told.

