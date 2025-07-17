Embla Medical Hf: Embla Medical Signs Agreement To Invest In A Majority Share In Streifeneder Ortho.Production Gmbh

Announcement no. 31/2025

17 July 2025

REYKJAVIK, Iceland and COPENHAGEN, Denmark, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Embla Medical (NASDAQ Copenhagen: EMBLA), a leading global provider of innovative mobility solutions, today signed an agreement to invest in a majority share (51% of the shares) in privately owned Streifeneder ortho GmbH ("Streifeneder"). Today Streifeneder ortho is part of Streifeneder KG (Group), a supplier of orthopaedic solutions and operator of a large O&P clinic network in Bayern, Germany.

Streifeneder is an international developer and supplier of orthopaedic mobility solutions, employing around 100 people. In addition to its offerings of prosthetic and orthotic components, Streifeneder also supplies orthopaedic materials and equipment to the O&P industry. In 2024, Streifeneder realized sales of EUR 25 million (approximately USD 29m) with ~70% of sales related to prosthetics and orthopaedic materials. The majority of sales are generated in Germany, while also selling into other key European markets and distributing into the Americas and APAC regions.

The investment in Streifeneder represents an attractive opportunity for Embla Medical to become a full range provider to a larger part of the global O&P market, ultimately reaching more patients. The majority investment in Streifeneder will furthermore strengthen Embla Medical's presence in Germany, the second largest O&P market in the world. Streifeneder is estimated to grow in line with the global prosthetics market in the range of 5-7% in the near-term, in addition to realizing commercial synergies by leveraging Embla Medical/Össur's global footprint.

The closing of the transaction is subject to regulatory approvals.

Sveinn Sölvason, President and CEO of Embla Medical, said:

"The investment in Streifeneder is a strong strategic fit with our Growth'27 strategy and will enable Embla Medical to reach more patients with a broader product offering. The addition of Streifeneder will position us as a full-range solutions provider with opportunities to strengthen our presence in our key markets and expand our reach in Emerging Markets. We are excited to welcome the Streifeneder team to the Embla Medical family, and we are convinced that our combined efforts will benefit our customers and patients around the world."

Friedrich Streifeneder, Managing Director of Streifeneder ortho, said:

"By joining forces with Embla Medical, we have found the ideal partner for Streifeneder. Combining the two businesses will secure a leading position in the O&P market with a strong value offering. The combination of the Össur and Streifeneder brands will position Embla Medical for an exciting future within the industry enabling an even greater customer experience."

Share issuance

In connection with the investment and when closing conditions are met, the Board of Directors of Embla Medical will resolve to utilize the authorization in Article 5, paragraph 1, of the Articles of Association to issue 2,805,135 new shares in Embla Medical, raising the total share capital in nominal value by 0.7% from ISK 427,636,122 to ISK 430,441,257. The price of each new share is DKK 33.26, and the total value of the share capital increase is thus DKK 93 million (EUR 12.5 million).

The sellers of Streifeneder will subscribe for all the new shares. The sellers have also agreed to a two-year lock-up period from closing for all the new shares.

Financial impact

Pending closing, the transaction is not expected to have any material impact on the financial guidance for 2025. Highlights on the transaction are expected to be covered during the conference call in connection with Embla Medical's publication of the Q2 report July 22, 2025.

About Embla Medical

Embla Medical (NASDAQ Copenhagen: EMBLA) was founded in Reykjavik in 1971 with the mission to improve people's mobility. Embla Medical is home to several brands renowned for positively impacting people's health and well-being. They include Össur, a leading global provider of prosthetics and bracing and supports solutions; FIOR & GENTZ, an innovative developer of neuro orthotics; and College Park Industries, creators of custom-built prosthetic solutions. Embla Medical also provides patients with world-class care through a global network of Orthotic and Prosthetic (O&P) facilities. Embla Medical is committed to sustainable business practices and is signatory to the UN Global Compact, UN Women's Empowerment Principles, and contributes to the UN Sustainable Development Goals. The company's climate targets have been verified by the Science Based Targets initiative. Embla Medical operates globally and has more than 4,000 employees.

Embla Medical was formerly listed as Össur (OSSR) on Nasdaq Copenhagen until 8 April 2024.

