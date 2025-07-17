U.S. Video Surveillance Market To Reach $18.06 Billion By 2030

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The reportThe video surveillance market in the US is expected to be valued at USD 11.27 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 18.06 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

The US market is growing due to increasing security-related concerns across government, retail, transport, and critical infrastructure sectors. Advanced technologies also include AI, facial recognition, and cloud-based storage, which are being adopted; hence, they add to the capability for surveillance, thereby helping the market grow. The adoption of AI-powered cameras, such as those used in smart cities like New York and Chicago, demonstrates how innovation is expanding the industry. Government regulations relating to public safety and the rising demand for smart surveillance from smart cities also drive the market.

Knowing the regulatory landscape is essential for implementing and using video surveillance systems. Several laws ensure these technologies are used responsibly and ethically by the responsible authorities, protecting citizens' rights to privacy even as public safety is upgraded. The following table points out the key laws and regulations concerning video surveillance in the US and their effects on the market.

The increasing prevalence of video surveillance systems in the US shows growing safety concerns amongst the public, and growing technological endeavor, with 15.4 million CCTV cameras shipped in 2024, and an industry estimated to ship 26.1 million in 2030. The surge of video surveillance systems is mainly supplied by public concerns of safety and an increase in dollars being spent on smart infrastructure measures, including more than USD 1.2 billion allocated in 2024 for urban security updates in various cities throughout the United States, including Los Angeles.

Video Surveillance Market Segmentation:

Wireless camera systems are expected to dominate the video surveillance market in the US during the forecast period

The large presence of wireless camera systems is believed to take hold in the US video surveillance market due to their flexible options, easy installation, and advantages from smart technology like IoT and AI. In 2025, an investment boom in wireless technology resulted in venture funds investing over USD 300 million in startup companies working on next-generation wireless camera systems. In 2024, Ring LLC added 24/7 recording capabilities to their wireless cameras to allow for continuous surveillance. In May 2024, Eufy announced the S330, a fully autonomous LTE-powered wireless camera with a 360-degree view and solar power added to its feature set. Companies – such as Ring, Eufy (Anker Innovations), and i-PRO, which expanded its Aero PTZ line with an edge AI option in October 2024 – continue to lead this evolution, accelerating innovation in scalable and efficient security options.

The commercial vertical in the US has the highest market share in 2024 across video surveillance

The commercial segment commands the most significant portion of the US video surveillance market share because retail, office, and hospitality businesses have increased security needs. Rising threats, including theft and vandalism, have led to significant expenditures. Walmart, for example, agreed to spend millions in 2024 to upgrade the in-store surveillance system with AI-enabled cameras. Additionally, governmental regulations, including ones that require increased security for public-facing businesses, have increased the adoption of video systems. For example, as part of their action plans related to the new 2023 regulations related to cyber security, banks increased investments in video surveillance systems to deter criminals. In short, businesses proactively respond to the need to protect their assets and safety of their employees and the public in light of rising crime rates, an example being store theft that increased in urban areas in 2025 (Create a reference). All these factors lead to the commercial sector being the largest in the US video surveillance market.

