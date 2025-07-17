Johnson & Johnson Receives U.S. FDA Priority Review For TAR-200 NDA In High-Risk Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer

The regulatory submission is supported by data from the Phase 2b SunRISe-1 study, which demonstrated an 82.4 percent complete response (CR) rate with 52.9 percent of patients remaining cancer-free at least one year or more after achievement of a CR (95 percent confidence interval [CI], 72.6-89.8). The majority of adverse reactions were mild and moderate. The most common adverse reactions (≥10 percent) included pollakiuria, dysuria, urinary tract infection, micturition urgency, hematuria, cystitis noninfective, and urinary tract pain. No systemic adverse reactions were reported. The findings were presented during a plenary session at the April 2025 American Urological Association Annual Meeting.1

Despite advancements, there has been little change in the standard of care for patients with HR-NMIBC for over 40 years, and patients have limited treatment options if initial BCG therapy does not work. TAR-200 is the first and only intravesical drug releasing system (iDRS) designed to provide sustained local delivery of a cancer treatment into the bladder. TAR-200 remains in the bladder for three weeks per treatment cycle.1 A healthcare professional places it into the bladder using a co-packaged urinary placement catheter in an outpatient setting in less than five minutes. There is no need for general anesthesia, further monitoring, or other restrictions immediately post-insertion within the healthcare provider's office.

About TAR-200

TAR-200 is an investigational intravesical gemcitabine releasing system. In January 2025, Johnson & Johnson announced the initiation of a new drug application with the FDA for TAR-200 under the Real-Time Oncology Review (RTOR) program. In December 2023, the FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) to TAR-200 for the treatment of adult patients with BCG-unresponsive HR-NMIBC with CIS who are ineligible for or have elected not to undergo radical cystectomy. The safety and efficacy of TAR-200 are being evaluated in Phase 2 and Phase 3 studies in patients with NMIBC in SunRISe-1 , SunRISe-3 and SunRISe-5 and muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC) in SunRISe-4 .

About SunRISe-1, Cohort 2

SunRISe-1 (NCT04640623 ), Cohort 2, is a single arm, open-label Phase 2b clinical study evaluating the safety and efficacy of TAR-200 monotherapy for BCG-unresponsive HR-NMIBC patients with carcinoma in situ (CIS) with or without papillary tumors who are ineligible for, or elected not to undergo, radical cystectomy. The primary endpoint for Cohort 2 is complete response (CR) rate at any time point, and secondary endpoints include duration of response (DOR), safety, overall survival and quality of life.

About High-Risk Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer (HR-NMIBC)

High-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (HR-NMIBC) is a type of non-invasive bladder cancer that is more likely to recur or spread beyond the lining of the bladder, called the urothelium, and progress to muscle invasive bladder cancer compared to low-risk NMIBC.2,3 HR-NMIBC is characterized by a high-grade, large tumor size, presence of multiple tumors, and carcinoma in situ (CIS). HR-NMIBC with CIS makes up approximately 10 percent of patients with NMIBC.4 Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG), is an intravesical medication administered directly into the bladder that patients have to hold for a few hours.5,6 BCG is a weakened form of the bacteria found in tuberculosis treatment, and though effective, some patients become unresponsive to it and experience tolerability challenges.7 Radical cystectomy is currently recommended for HR-NMIBC patients who fail BCG therapy; it is a life-altering surgery with a high degree of morbidity and impact on life, and has a post-surgery mortality rate of three to eight percent.8,9 Given that HR-NMIBC typically affects older patients, many may be unwilling or unfit to undergo radical cystectomy.

