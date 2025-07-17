Encore Search Named #1 Ranked Executive Recruiting Firm By Houston Business Journal

Executive Recruiting Firm Outpaces Larger Competitors Through High-Impact Placements and Performance-Driven Culture

HOUSTON, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Encore Search Partners has claimed the #1 spot on the Houston Business Journal's annual list of Largest Executive Search Firms, ranked by number of executive placements. The list, released July 11, 2025, highlights the top-performing firms in the region.

Founded in 2013, Encore Search has earned a reputation for outperforming much larger national firms by focusing on execution and results over size and years of service. With a lean team of 40 full-time professionals, the Houston-based recruitment firm places high-performing professionals in mission-critical roles across the financial services, law firm, private equity, energy, industrial, and manufacturing verticals.

"Our firm's success is tied to the fact that we are focused on headhunting professionals that increase our clients' revenue. Wealth Advisors, Attorneys, Consulting Engineers, Sales Professionals, and Revenue Producers across all industries, nationwide," Jenson states. "Rather than focusing on placing candidates that are actively looking for a new opportunity, our growth strategy is to focus on those 'tough to fill' roles that internal HR & TA acquisition teams need additional support with."

Encore Search Partner's performance-based model emphasizes strategic fit over other options that prioritize high volume or upfront retainers. That intentional approach has resulted in more than 1,000 executive placements and six-time recognition as one of Houston's Best Places to Work.

According to Jenson, "Now, more than ever, Employers are focusing on growing top line revenue and their enterprise value, and rather than viewing our direct hire recruitment services as an expense, our clients recognize that it is an investment aligned with hitting their growth targets and revenue goals."

Encore Search Partners serves clients across the U.S. from its Houston, TX headquarters. While many executive search firms have faced declining revenue due to market uncertainty and talent shortages, Encore continues to grow. Its consistent performance, driven by its hands-on leadership, reflects the strategic approach that prioritizes business results instead of meeting the status quo.

About Jeremy Jenson and Encore Search Partners

Jeremy Jenson is the Founder and CEO of Encore Search Partners, a Houston-based executive search firm known for headhunting top-tier talent across the nation. Under his leadership, Encore Search has earned numerous accolades from the Houston Business Journal, including being ranked the #1 Largest Executive Search Firm in Houston. With over a decade of success placing high-impact professionals, Jeremy has built a reputation for delivering elite talent through a precision process that blends data, strategy, and human insight. He recently added one more title to his resume: fiancé to the love of his life, thanks to a bold and successful outreach on LinkedIn.

