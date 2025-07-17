Former Adventhealth President/CEO Terry Shaw Joins Clearsense Board Of Directors

Veteran health system leader brings four decades of experience to help Clearsense empower healthcare organizations to unlock cost savings and drive innovation through data revitalization

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearsense ®, a cloud-based data enablement platform company, is proud to announce the appointment of veteran health system leader, Terry Shaw, to its board of directors.

Shaw recently retired as President and CEO of AdventHealth-one of the nation's largest not-for-profit health systems. During his 40-year tenure, he helped shape the organization into a national leader, overseeing more than 50 hospital campuses, 2,000+ care sites, and 100,000+ team members. He led AdventHealth through significant digital transformation, financial strengthening, and mission-centered growth.

Under Shaw's leadership, AdventHealth developed a cutting-edge technology ecosystem to support both clinical and operational excellence. His focus on quality, innovation, and fiscal responsibility has earned him national recognition, including his recent inclusion in Modern Healthcare's 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare.

"We are incredibly grateful to welcome someone of Terry's caliber to our board," said Jason Z. Rose, CEO of Clearsense. "Over four decades, he has demonstrated extraordinary leadership across mission, strategy, operations, clinical innovation, and finance. His wisdom, guidance, and vision will be invaluable as we continue helping health systems reduce costs and unlock the full value of their data to fuel innovation and improve outcomes."

Shaw's deep understanding of healthcare finance, technology investment, and long-range planning makes him a powerful addition to the Clearsense board at a time when hospitals are under mounting pressure to reduce expenses while accelerating innovation. As M&A activity begins to rebound across the industry, health systems are seeking strategic ways to unlock the value of their data, streamline operations, and retire redundant IT systems-including so-called "Zombie Apps" that silently drain budgets, duplicate functionality, and increase cybersecurity risk.

"Now more than ever, it's critical for healthcare organizations to reduce waste and streamline access to timely, trusted data that supports clinical care, operational decisions, and innovation," said Terry Shaw. "Clearsense is delivering exactly that-empowering health systems to reduce unnecessary costs, retire outdated systems that present risk, and innovate more effectively. I'm honored to join the board and contribute to a company that's truly transforming how healthcare leaders manage their P&L and use their data."

