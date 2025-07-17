Playtika Announces Date Of Second Quarter 2025 Results Conference Call
On the same day, Playtika management will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 5:30 AM Pacific Time, 8:30 AM Eastern Time.
A live webcast of the conference call and earnings release materials will be available on Playtika's Investor Relations website at investors.playtika.com .
About Playtika
Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) is a mobile gaming entertainment and technology market leader with a portfolio of multiple game titles. Founded in 2010, Playtika was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, and guided by a mission to entertain the world through infinite ways to play, Playtika has employees across offices worldwide.
Contact
Investor Contact
Tae Lee
SVP, Corporate Finance and Investor Relations
...
