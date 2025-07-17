Srilankan Airlines Wins Silver At Sharetripmonitor Awards

Sujeewa Rodrigo, Country Manager–Bangladesh, said,“We are honoured by this recognition from our valued passengers and industry experts. It reinforces our commitment to warm Sri Lankan hospitality and quality service.”

The airline operates daily flights between Dhaka and Colombo, offering both Business and Economy Class on wide-body and narrow-body Airbus aircraft. Passengers are offeed a mix of local and international cuisine, rich inflight entertainment programme, and signature Sri Lankan hospitality.

With a strong regional network, SriLankan Airlines connects cities across South Asia-including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Karachi, and Lahore-with onward connections to the Far East, Middle East, Maldives, and Australia via Colombo.

Around 3,000 Bangladeshi tourists visit Sri Lanka each month. SriLankan Airlines is considered as a preferred carrier on the route.

