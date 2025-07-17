Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Srilankan Airlines Wins Silver At Sharetripmonitor Awards

2025-07-17 08:12:11
(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: SriLankan Airlines has won the Silver Award in the Best Regional Airline category at the ShareTrip–Monitor Airline of the Year 2024 Awards, held at Pan Pacific Sonragaon Dhaka recently. The winners were chosen through a public poll of frequent flyers and an independent jury panel.

Sujeewa Rodrigo, Country Manager–Bangladesh, said,“We are honoured by this recognition from our valued passengers and industry experts. It reinforces our commitment to warm Sri Lankan hospitality and quality service.”

The airline operates daily flights between Dhaka and Colombo, offering both Business and Economy Class on wide-body and narrow-body Airbus aircraft. Passengers are offeed a mix of local and international cuisine, rich inflight entertainment programme, and signature Sri Lankan hospitality.

With a strong regional network, SriLankan Airlines connects cities across South Asia-including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Karachi, and Lahore-with onward connections to the Far East, Middle East, Maldives, and Australia via Colombo.

Around 3,000 Bangladeshi tourists visit Sri Lanka each month. SriLankan Airlines is considered as a preferred carrier on the route.

