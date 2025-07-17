Khankendi Business Owners Brief On Post-Occupation Tax Policies

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

In an effort to promote tax awareness, encourage voluntary compliance, and improve record accuracy, a meeting was held with business owners and legal entities operating in the public catering sector in Khankendi, Azernews reports, citing the State Tax Service (STS) under the Ministry of Economy.

STS noted that the session aimed to educate taxpaying entities about the fiscal policies now in place in the territories recently liberated from occupation.

The event was attended by Alakbar Mammadov, Head of the Karabakh Regional Tax Department, along with officials from the department. During the meeting, participants were briefed on the specific features of the tax regime applied in these territories, including various tax and customs incentives and exemptions granted to registered residents.

The discussion also addressed common challenges encountered by the tax authorities in overseeing business operations and enforcing compliance. Attendees were informed about regulatory expectations and the procedures for registration and reporting.

In a question-and-answer segment, tax officials responded in detail to the concerns and inquiries raised by the business representatives. The session served as a platform for clarifying legal obligations and fostering a cooperative relationship between entrepreneurs and tax authorities as the region integrates more fully into Azerbaijan's national economy.