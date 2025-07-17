Equinix Appoints Arquelle Shaw As President, Americas

MENAFN - PR Newswire) REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX ), the world's digital infrastructure company, has appointed Equinix veteran Arquelle Shaw as President, Americas, effective immediately. In this role, Arquelle is responsible for the management, strategy and growth of Equinix in the Americas region, shortening the path for customers and partners to harness digital innovation and global connectivity in today's fast-changing technology landscape.

Arquelle brings more than two decades of experience in enterprise technology, sales and business transformation to her role as President, Americas. Having most recently served as SVP, Sales, Americas, for the past six years, she will continue in this capacity through the end of Q3 to ensure a smooth transition while ramping up in her new position.

"Arquelle is a dynamic and proven leader with a deep understanding of the customer journey and a strong track record of driving transformational growth," said Jon Lin, Chief Business Officer, Equinix. "As President, Americas, she takes on a critical role-one that demands the ability to align global strategy with regional nuance while uniting diverse countries, cultures and teams under a shared vision. Her leadership of the Americas Sales team has continually delivered outstanding results: sharpening our go-to-market strategy, deepening customer relationships, and accelerating growth across the U.S., Latin America and Canada. With her strategic vision, customer-first mindset and commitment to excellence, I am confident Arquelle will continue to advance our legacy of service and success in our largest and fastest-growing region."

"Throughout my tenure at Equinix, I have had the privilege of witnessing the remarkable achievements of the Americas region," said Arquelle Shaw, President, Americas, Equinix. "It is an honor to step into this role and help lead the next chapter of growth in such a dynamic and strategically vital market. With the strength of our exceptional team, we are committed to advancing our customers' digital transformation journeys, accelerating innovation and unlocking boundless possibilities across the region. Together, we are shaping the digital future with greater ambition than ever before."

Arquelle brings exceptional expertise and success in scaling businesses to drive profitable growth and exceed financial expectations. Before joining Equinix in 2019, she held senior roles at Accenture, American Express and AT&T. She is also a champion for diversity, equity and social causes and serves as a board member for the Equinix Foundation.

About Equinix

Equinix , Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX ) shortens the path to boundless connectivity anywhere in the world. Its digital infrastructure, data center footprint and interconnected ecosystems empower innovations that enhance our work, life and planet. Equinix connects economies, countries, organizations and communities, delivering seamless digital experiences and cutting-edge AI-quickly, efficiently and everywhere.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from expectations discussed in such forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to, risks to our business and operating results related to the current inflationary environment; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; stock price fluctuations; increased costs to procure power and the general volatility in the global energy market; the challenges of acquiring, operating and constructing IBX® and xScale® data centers and developing, deploying and delivering Equinix products and solutions; unanticipated costs or difficulties relating to the integration of companies we have acquired or will acquire into Equinix; a failure to receive significant revenues from customers in recently built out or acquired data centers; failure to complete any financing arrangements contemplated from time to time; competition from existing and new competitors; the ability to generate sufficient cash flow or otherwise obtain funds to repay new or outstanding indebtedness; the loss or decline in business from our key customers; risks related to our taxation as a REIT; risks related to regulatory inquiries or litigation; and other risks described from time to time in Equinix filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In particular, see recent and upcoming Equinix quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are available upon request from Equinix. Equinix does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

