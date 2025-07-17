Patanjali Breakout: Stock Gains On Bonus Share Approval, SEBI RA Sees Potential Retest Of ₹2,000
Patanjali Foods has confirmed a bullish breakout on the daily chart, backed by a significant spike in volume. The shares closed 2.2% higher on Thursday, after its board approved a 2:1 bonus share issue.
Patanjali shares have rallied 13% in the last five sessions.
Technically, the stock has decisively closed above both the Ichimoku Cloud and the upper Bollinger Band resistance, signaling renewed buying interest, according to SEBI-registered analyst Vijay Kumar Gupta.
The price structure has flipped from consolidation to an uptrend, with a clear higher low followed by a breakout candle, Gupta added. The Ichimoku setup has become completely bullish, with price action well above the Tenkan, Kijun, and the cloud.
Volume has surged to its highest daily level in over six months, while the commodity channel index (CCI) has reached an extremely overbought level of 317.33, indicating strong momentum, although short-term dips are possible.
The on-balance volume (OBV) has also shot up sharply, confirming smart money inflow. The analyst sees immediate support around ₹1,750 and resistance in the ₹1,940 - ₹2,000 zone. A breakout past ₹1,950 could open the door to retest the psychological ₹2,000 level.
On the fundamental side, investor sentiment is improving amid signs of FMCG margin recovery and better inventory management in Q1. Speculation about a potential stake sale or restructuring is also fueling the rally, the analyst said.
Pullbacks near ₹1,780 - ₹1,800 may offer low-risk re-entry opportunities, with a stop-loss around ₹1,745, he added.
Retail sentiment remained 'bullish' on Stocktwits, amid high message volumes.Patanjali's Sentiment Meter and Message Volumes at 04:10 p.m. IST on July 17 | Source: Stocktwits
The stock has gained nearly 8% year-to-date.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Bydfi Joins Seoul Meta Week 2025, Advancing Web3 Vision And South Korea Strategy
- Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- Record Growth Fuels Next Phase For Revolving Games - Games Publishing, IP Deals & Player Expansion
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment