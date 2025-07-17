Swing Trade Idea: Can Fin Homes Can Rally Till ₹880 On Fresh Momentum, Says SEBI RA Pradeep Carpenter
After a strong four-month rally, Can Fin Homes entered a consolidation phase, trading within a defined range, as seen on the charts. However, the stock has seen a short uptick over the past two sessions.
The stock has gained nearly 45% since March 2025, climbing from around ₹560 to ₹811.60 as of July 16.
According to SEBI-registered analyst Pradeep Carpenter, the daily chart displays a clear uptrend, supported by a rising trendline, which confirms strong buyer interest at dips.
Recently, the stock broke above the highs of the past three trading sessions, signaling fresh short-term momentum, he noted.
The shares continue to trade above their 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs), reinforcing a bullish medium- to long-term structure.
Momentum indicators such as the moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) remain in positive territory, and the relative strength index (RSI) has bounced sharply from the neutral 50 zone and is trending upward. The chart pattern of higher highs and higher lows remains intact, he added.
On the fundamental front, Can Fin Homes continues to be backed by parent company Canara Bank, has a conservative underwriting, and a focus on salaried, middle-income housing loans.
For its first-quarter (Q1 FY26), the company is expected to deliver loan book growth of 15-18%, with stable net interest margins (NIMs) and industry-leading asset quality metrics, Carpenter said. The company reports Q1 earnings on July 19.
Its valuation remains attractive, especially compared to peers like LIC Housing Finance and PNB Housing, given its superior ROE and ROA.
From a trading perspective, a sustained close above ₹820 could open room for a rally toward ₹860–₹880 in the near term, while traders could consider entering on dips with a stop-loss at ₹783, he said.
The stock closed at ₹815.90 on Thursday, with year-to-date gains of 8%.
