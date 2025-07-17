403
From Maggi To Bata: Foreign Brands That Feel Indian
Maggie, Bata, Colgate – these 8 famous brands feel Indian, but they're actually foreign. Discover their surprising stories.India, with 1.4 billion people, is a huge consumer base. Many brands we see daily feel Indian, but are surprisingly foreign. They've integrated so well into our culture.Maggie is synonymous with noodles. This instant noodle brand is so popular, many don't realize it's from Nestle, a Swiss company. Since 1983, Maggie has captured Indian hearts.Bata shoes are iconic in India. Surprisingly, it's not Indian but Czech, founded in 1894. It started in India in 1931 and now has a huge presence as Bata India.Many soaps, shampoos, and pastes are from HUL, a subsidiary of British Unilever. Lifebuoy, Lux, Sunsilk, and Fair & Lovely are all HUL brands. It's a major FMCG player in India.Colgate is a popular toothpaste. Many think it's Indian, but it's from the American Colgate-Palmolive. It entered India in 1937 and is now a market leader.Reynolds pens were a school staple. This brand, loved by kids and adults, was founded by American Milton Reynolds. Though made locally in India, the brand is foreign.Tide is a recognizable washing powder. This colorful brand is part of Indian life. It's made by the American company Procter & Gamble and became widespread in India after 2000.This handwash and soap brand, memorable for its old warning ads, has earned Indian trust. It's another HUL brand, created by British Unilever in 1895. It's been in India for over a century.Bose audio products are a top choice. Bose is an American audio company, but founder Amar Bose had Indian roots. Bose headphones and speakers are premium but popular in India.
