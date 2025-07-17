Finzly Appoints First Chief Financial Officer And Head Of Partnerships To Accelerate Growth And Expand Market Reach

Highly experienced industry veterans Adam Carson, CFO and Robert Coakley, Head of Partnerships join executive team

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Finzly , a leading provider of modern payment infrastructure for financial institutions, today announced the appointment of Adam Carson as its first Chief Financial Officer and Robert Coakley as Head of Partnerships. These strategic additions come as Finzly continues to scale its operations and expand market reach amid growing demand for its payment modernization solutions.

Carson brings 20 years of experience delivering growth and scale in software and technology companies. As CFO of Cyence, he helped navigate the company's acquisition by Guidewire Software (NYSE: GWRE ) and played a key role in Barracuda Networks' successful IPO as VP of Finance and Investor Relations. He holds an MBA in Finance from the University of Michigan and a BA from Brown University.

"I'm excited to join Finzly as its first CFO during this pivotal moment as financial institutions accelerate their payment modernization initiatives," said Carson. "The company's innovative platform and solutions set combined with a strong market position present tremendous opportunities for continued growth and value creation."

Coakley brings over two decades of leadership experience in transaction banking, having built and scaled partner ecosystems at CGI, Finastra, and Fundtech that drive revenue growth and customer success across global payments and technology solutions.

"In today's fintech landscape, success depends on building robust partnership ecosystems that deliver integrated solutions," said Coakley. "Finzly's platform, combined with the right strategic alliances, will accelerate our customers' modernization and expand our collective market impact."

"Adam and Robert bring the strategic vision and operational expertise we need as we scale," said Booshan Rengachari, founder and CEO of Finzly. "Adding our first CFO marks an important milestone in our growth journey, while Robert's partnership expertise will be crucial as we help more financial institutions modernize and thrive in the real-time economy."

About Finzly

Finzly powers banking transformation through radically simple technology solutions for financial institutions. Our award-winning bank modernization platform enables banks and credit unions to rapidly deploy modern payment and FX capabilities across all rails including ACH , Fedwire , SWIFT, and instant payments through a unified, ISO 20022 -native architecture. With Finzly's cloud-native platform BankOS , financial institutions can orchestrate payments intelligently, offer advanced FX solutions , and accelerate money movement without replacing legacy infrastructure. We empower banks to compete effectively by quickly launching new services that meet evolving customer demands while dramatically reducing implementation complexity and time-to-market. Experience how Finzly makes banking transformation radically simple at finzly .

