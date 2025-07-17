General Glen D. Vanherck Joins C Speed Board Of Directors
"General VanHerck's unparalleled experience and operational leadership in aerospace defense and homeland security are a tremendous asset to our board," said Kevin McLaughlin, CEO of C Speed. "As the threats facing our nation grow more complex and dynamic, Glen's domain expertise will be instrumental in guiding our mission to provide cutting-edge radar solutions to our federal partners."
Reflecting on his decision to join the board, General VanHerck remarked: "Throughout my entire career in uniform, protecting the homeland lay at the forefront. Today's threat picture is evolving faster than ever – and so must the technology we rely on to defend against it. Companies like C Speed play a critical role in this effort. Their technology directly addresses these challenges with precision and innovation. I'm deeply impressed by the team's dedication, the sophistication of their persistent surveillance systems, and the company's forward-looking vision. It's rare to find a company that not only pioneers world-class solutions but also manufactures them right here in America, with a 20-year heritage of excellence. I'm honored to join the board and help advance C Speed's mission of protecting the nation through innovation."
Andy Maner, Chairman of the NewSpring Holdings Federal Advisory Board, also welcomed the appointment, stating: "General VanHerck's reputation and track record are well known. His vision, integrity, and leadership will help propel C Speed forward as it addresses some of the most urgent and rapidly evolving threats, including threats to our homeland."
About C Speed
C Speed is a leading provider of advanced radar systems and engineering solutions for civilian and military applications. The company specializes in designing, prototyping, and manufacturing state-of-the-art radar systems, focusing on radar receivers, exciters, and signal processors. C Speed has built a strong reputation by collaborating with major defense contractors and government agencies, including the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and NATO. Their product portfolio includes the "LightWave Software Defined Radar Platform," designed as a cost-effective, software-based alternative for legacy radar modernization. With over 30 years of experience in the radar industry, C Speed continues to innovate, providing essential support to national and international defense initiatives.
About NewSpring Holdings
NewSpring Holdings, NewSpring's majority investment strategy focused on sector-specific platform builds, brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and resources to take profitable, growing companies to the next level through acquisitions and proven organic methodologies. Founded in 1999, NewSpring partners with the innovators, makers, and operators of high-performing companies in dynamic industries to catalyze new growth and seize compelling opportunities. The Firm manages over $3.5 billion across five distinct strategies covering the spectrum from growth equity and control buyouts to mezzanine debt. Partnering with management teams to help develop their businesses into market leaders, NewSpring identifies opportunities and builds relationships using its network of industry leaders and influencers across a wide array of operational areas and industries. Visit NewSpring at .
