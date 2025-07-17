GXO Schedules Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call For Wednesday, August 6, 2025
Access information:
Call toll-free from U.S./Canada: 877-407-8029
International callers: +1 201-689-8029
Conference ID: 13754139
Live webcast:
A replay of the conference call will be available for approximately two weeks, until August 20, 2025, by calling toll-free (from U.S./Canada) 877-660-6853; international callers dial +1 201‐612‐7415. Use the passcode 13754139.
About GXO Logistics
GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world's largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is positioned to capitalize on the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO has more than 150,000 team members across more than 1,000 facilities totaling more than 200 million square feet. The company serves the world's leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut. Visit for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedI , X , Faceboo , Instagra and YouTube .
Investor Contact
Kristine Kubacki, CFA
+1 203-769-7206
...
