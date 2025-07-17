GXO Schedules Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call For Wednesday, August 6, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) will hold its second quarter 2025 earnings conference call and webcast on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The company's results will be released after market close on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, and made available at that time on investors.gxo.com .

Access information:

Call toll-free from U.S./Canada: 877-407-8029

International callers: +1 201-689-8029

Conference ID: 13754139

Live webcast:

A replay of the conference call will be available for approximately two weeks, until August 20, 2025, by calling toll-free (from U.S./Canada) 877-660-6853; international callers dial +1 201‐612‐7415. Use the passcode 13754139.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world's largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is positioned to capitalize on the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO has more than 150,000 team members across more than 1,000 facilities totaling more than 200 million square feet. The company serves the world's leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut. Visit for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedI , X , Faceboo , Instagra and YouTube .

