Xtract One Selected By Meridian Public Schools To Strengthen Safety Across The District

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SmartGateway Deployment Designed to Streamline Built-In Protection and Easy Entrance for Students, Faculty, and Visitors

TORONTO, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtract One Technologies (TSX: XTRA)(OTCQX: XTRAF)(FRA: 0PL) (“Xtract One” or the“Company”) today announced its SmartGateway has been selected by Meridian Public School District (MPSD) in Meridian, Mississippi to amplify school safety throughout its campuses. The comprehensive, customizable entry screening solution is designed to unobtrusively scan students and visitors with the ability to detect concealed threats before they are brought onto campus, maintaining a secure, yet welcoming, school environment.



Understanding the importance of fostering a safe learning environment, Meridian Public Schools is set to deploy Xtract One's SmartGateway initially for the High School, and with plans to eventually deploy across all ten campuses, prioritizing the safety of over 4,500 students and 1,000 employees. After evaluating several safety solutions, Meridian Public Schools selected SmartGateway due to its proven ability to deliver advanced detection capabilities with minimal disruptions.

“Proactive threat detection is crucial for preventing disturbance in educational institutions. The right system combined with a strategic, holistic, and people-first plan makes for an even more effective safety protocol,” said Peter Evans, CEO of Xtract One.“We're excited to expand our school footprint working with Meridian Public Schools, as our presence helps ensure that students and faculty can prioritize a focus on education without personal safety concerns.”

“At Meridian Public Schools, maintaining the safety of our students, staff, and visitors is our highest priority and our partnership with Xtract One is an example of that,” said Chief Cornelius Parks, Chief of Police at Meridian Public School District.“We're passionate about cultivating safer spaces for the community that allow individuals to enter our buildings, and experience a positive learning environment. The implementation of SmartGateway demonstrates the shared commitment between MPSD and Xtract One in proactively detecting and addressing security challenges and creating safer environments for the community that allow individuals to enjoy campus life, experience an optimal learning environment, and have peace of mind.

SmartGateway replaces intimidating metal detectors with fast, reliable, and accurate weapons screening at security checkpoints. Powered by AI sensors, SmartGateway detects threats discreetly, without invading the sense of privacy of those passing through the system. SmartGateway unobtrusively scans individuals for guns, knives, and other prohibited items as they enter the building. The system allows for seamless passage through checkpoints, enabling uninterrupted flow of movement that lets individuals enter the building significantly reducing the need to divest of low volume personal items.

To learn more, visit .

About Xtract One

Xtract One Technologies is a leading technology-driven provider of threat detection and security solutions leveraging AI to deliver seamless and secure experiences. The Company makes unobtrusive weapons and threat detection systems that are designed to assist facility operators in prioritizing- and delivering improved“Walk-right-In” experiences while enhancing safety. Xtract One's innovative portfolio of AI-powered Gateway solutions excels at allowing facilities to discreetly screen and identify weapons and other threats at points of entry and exit without disrupting the flow of traffic. With solutions built to serve the unique market needs for schools, hospitals, arenas, stadiums, manufacturing, distribution, and other customers, Xtract One is recognized as a market leader delivering the highest security in combination with the best individual experience. For more information, visit or connect on Facebook , X , and LinkedIn .

About Meridian Public School District

The Meridian Public School District strives to inspire and develop excellence in everyone. MPSD serves 4,500 students on ten school campuses. For more information, please visit us on the web at .

About Threat Detection and Security Solutions

Xtract One solutions, when properly configured, deployed, and utilized, are designed to help enhance safety and reduce threats. Given the wide range of potential threats in today's world, no threat detection system is 100% effective. Xtract One solutions should be utilized as one element in a multilayered approach to physical security.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, are“forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as“plans”,“expects” or“does not expect”,“is expected”,“estimates”,“intends”,“anticipates” or“does not anticipate”, or“believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results“may”,“could”,“would”,“might” or“will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, events or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks detailed from time to time in the continuous disclosure filings made by the Company with securities regulations. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. The Company has no obligation to update any forward looking statement, even if new information becomes available as a result of future events, new information or for any other reason except as required by law.

For further information, please contact:

Xtract One Inquiries: ... ,

Investor Relations: Chris Witty, Darrow Associates, ... , 646-438-9385

Media Contact: Kristen Aikey, JMG Public Relations, ... , 212-206-1645