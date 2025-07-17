Uganda: President Museveni Meets East African Community (EAC) Secretary General

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni yesterday met and held fruitful discussions with the Secretary General of the East African Community (EAC), H.E. Veronica M. Nduva, at State House, Entebbe.

The two leaders discussed issues of mutual interest aimed at strengthening regional integration and cooperation among EAC member states.

The meeting was also attended by Rt. Hon. Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga, the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Community Affairs.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House Uganda.