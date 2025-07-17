Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As part of this partnership, PrimeXBT is providing funding for the school to support classroom upgrades, including multimedia projectors, as well as tuition sponsorship creating equal learning opportunities for unprivileged children. This aligns with the company's broader mission to empower young people through education.

"Education is one of the most powerful tools we have to shape a better future," said Sihle Tuta, Head of Region at PrimeXBT South Africa. "Through partnerships like this, we're not only supporting students across South Africa, we're reinforcing our global commitment to helping communities through access to learning and development."

This recent contribution builds on other meaningful community-driven initiatives by PrimeXBT . These include a back-to-school program supporting underprivileged children in underserved communities by donating towards essential school supplies and promoting healthy nutrition in Mexico via Fundación Dibujando un Mañana; scholarships for university students in Vietnam via the Be Better Foundation; and a contribution to the Save Elephant Foundation, an organization dedicated to rescuing and rehabilitating exploited and mistreated animals in Thailand.

As PrimeXBT continues to expand its reach, the broker remains focused on creating long-term value not only for traders, but also for the communities around the world. Its CSR efforts reflect this dedication, supporting initiatives that foster resilience, inclusion, and sustainable growth.

About PrimeXBT

PrimeXBT is a global multi-asset broker trusted by over 1,000,000 traders in 150+ countries, offering a next-generation trading experience that bridges traditional and digital finance. Clients can trade CFDs on Stocks, Indices, Commodities and Crypto, as well as Crypto Futures and Forex. PrimeXBT also enables clients to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, store them in secure built-in wallets, and instantly exchange crypto to crypto or fiat to crypto, all within one integrated environment. Since 2018, PrimeXBT has made investing more accessible by lowering barriers to entry and providing secure, easy access to financial markets. This accessibility extends across its native web and mobile platforms, MetaTrader 5, and a variety of funding options in crypto, fiat, and local payment methods. Committed to putting clients first, PrimeXBT empowers traders of all levels with innovative tools and industry-leading conditions, delivering a better way to trade.

