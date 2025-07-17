Parsons Wins ACEC New York Diamond Award For Brooklyn Bridge Rehabilitation Project

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHANTILLY, Va., July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) is proud to announce that its leadership as prime design consultant on the Brooklyn Bridge Rehabilitation Project has been honored with the prestigious Diamond Award in the Structural Systems category from the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) of New York (NY). This award represents the highest recognition given by ACEC NY and celebrates projects that demonstrate innovation, technical excellence, and benefit to the public. This award places the Brooklyn Bridge Rehabilitation among North America's most distinguished infrastructure projects.

Submitted under the name The Restoration of an American Icon – The Brooklyn Bridge Rehabilitation Project, this effort brought new life to one of the nation's most enduring landmarks. Parsons served as lead designer on the $300 million project, which carefully restored and modernized the towers and approaches of the iconic hybrid suspension and cable-stayed structure that has connected Manhattan and Brooklyn since 1883. The work preserved the bridge's historic character while reinforcing its structural integrity and enhancing its safety.

“The Brooklyn Bridge symbolizes New York's rich history, and this project showcases our ability to blend preservation with modern engineering solutions,” said Mark Fialkowski, president, Infrastructure North America for Parsons.“We are honored to receive the Diamond Award from ACEC New York and proud to help preserve one of America's most recognized and beloved landmarks.”

Parsons worked closely with the New York City Department of Transportation, the Landmarks Preservation Commission, and conservation experts to ensure the work respected the structure's historical significance. All construction was carefully managed to minimize traffic and pedestrian flow disruptions while maintaining the bridge's role as a vital transportation link and national symbol.

In addition to statewide acclaim, the Brooklyn Bridge Rehabilitation Project has earned national recognition by advancing to the national level of ACEC's Engineering Excellence Awards. This marks the first time in over 16 years that a project led by the New York City Department of Transportation has achieved this distinction.

This recognition builds upon Parsons' long-standing dedication to the New York and New Jersey region. For more than 100 years, Parsons has been pivotal in shaping the region's infrastructure. Parsons has delivered complex, resilient solutions that serve millions daily, from the Goethals Bridge Replacement to the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge Upper-Level Deck Replacement. The Brooklyn Bridge Rehabilitation Project continues this legacy.

Parsons is committed to the future of the NY/NJ region. As infrastructure demands evolve, the company will continue delivering sustainable, resilient, and forward-looking solutions that improve the quality of life and safeguard the region's heritage.

Parsons has decades of experience designing, delivering, and protecting the infrastructure that connects our communities around the world, including roads and highways; bridges; passenger and freight rail; public transit; airports; and ports and waterways. Our experience includes more than 10,000 miles of roadways, 4,500 bridges, and more than 50 advanced traffic management system deployments that help cities and states improve safety and travel efficiency while also reducing emissions and energy costs to enhance the quality of life in the communities we serve.

