Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Odisha Bandh: Congress Blocks Trains Over Balasore Student's Death


2025-07-17 06:12:27
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Congress workers blocked railway tracks in Balasore during the Odisha Bandh, protesting the tragic self-immolation of a Fakir Mohan College student. The bandh targets the state government's alleged inaction and mishandling of the case. Traffic disruptions and tense scenes were reported across the region as the protest gained momentum.

MENAFN17072025007385015968ID1109813089

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search