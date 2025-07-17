Odisha Bandh: Congress Blocks Trains Over Balasore Student's Death

Congress workers blocked railway tracks in Balasore during the Odisha Bandh, protesting the tragic self-immolation of a Fakir Mohan College student. The bandh targets the state government's alleged inaction and mishandling of the case. Traffic disruptions and tense scenes were reported across the region as the protest gained momentum.

