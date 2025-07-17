Flood Emergency Announced In Islamabad, Army Moved To Rescue People

MENAFN - AzerNews) A flood emergency has been announced in Islamabad, and the Army has moved to rescue people,reports via DND News Agency.

Intermittent rain continues in the federal capital as well as in the entire Rawalpindi District. The highest rainfall in the city was recorded in the I-12 area, 186 mm 168 mm of rain was recorded in Golra, 152 mm of rain was recorded in H-8 132 mm of rain has been recorded in Saidpur Village so far.

The district administration has appealed to the citizens not to make unnecessary trips. Rain emergency has been imposed in Rawalpindi. Torrential rain has been continuing for the last 15 hours.

A total of more than 230 mm of rain has been recorded, said MD WASA. WASA Rawalpindi high alert, a rain emergency has been imposed in the city.

MD WASA Muhammad Saleem Ashraf said that crew and heavy machinery are deployed in low-lying areas. The water level in Nala Lai is rising rapidly, as water is 20 feet at Katarian, while the flow of water in Gowalmandi is 19 feet. MD Wasa had appealed to evacuate low-lying areas.

More than 450 mm of rain has been recorded in Chakwal city. The situation is very critical; many houses have been submerged, there are reports of houses collapsing, and sirens are also sounding in Rawalpindi.

Due to constant heavy rainfall, which is expected to continue till afternoon, people are requested to avoid unnecessary travelling. Roads are flooded.